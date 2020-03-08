Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Jacuzzi for players’ faster recovery

The Madhya Pradesh sports department has pinned its hopes on Jacuzzi (a hot tub or small pool used for hydrotherapy) to help players recover faster from an injury and also enhance their performance at the TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal. Besides hydrotherapy, other measures like video analysis and acupuncture too have been started to enhance the players’ performance. Sources at the TT Nagar Stadium said measures such as hydrotherapy will help in tackling problems such as muscle soreness and stiffness.

Indore to use cow dung logs for Holika Dahan

To prevent cutting of trees for rendering wood for Holika Dahan, the Indore district administration and the regional pollution control board are tying up with gaushalas (cowsheds) for cow dung logs to make the Holikas. “We’ve appealed to citizens to stop using wood for Holikas and instead use cow dung logs for burning the Holi bonfire. We’re also tying up with cowshed owners to prepare sufficient cow dung logs for Holika Dahan across India’s cleanest city. Holikas are lit at around 3,000-odd places in Indore and wood ranging between 50-100 kg is needed for each of the bonfires,” said Indore District Collector Lokesh Jatav.

Killer leopard trapped by forest dept in Dhar

A maneater leopard, which attacked and killed a seven-year-old boy in Dhar district last month, was recently trapped by the forest department. The leopard was trapped in a big cage close to the spot where it had mauled the minor to death in Bherughat village of Dhar district. The forest department staff had laid traps at four locations in the six-km radius near the place where the animal had attacked the boy. The leopard was trapped when it returned a few days later in search of prey.



MP cop wins gold at equestrian tourney

The assistant coach at MP Equestrian Academy Faraz Khan surprised Asian medalists by winning the gold at the ongoing National Equestrian Championship pre-novice eventing in Meerut. 28-year-old Khan, who is a constable in the 7th Battalion of the MP Police demonstrated excellent galloping skills on his horse German Herlicen in all three disciplines of the event. Asian medalists Ashish Mallik and Rakesh Kumar too were among those who featured in the event. Eventing is an Olympic equestrian event.

anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com