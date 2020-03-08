Home The Sunday Standard

Bhopal diary

“We’ve appealed to citizens to stop using wood for Holikas and instead use cow dung logs for burning the Holi bonfire.

Published: 08th March 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jacuzzi for players’ faster recovery 
The Madhya Pradesh sports department has pinned its hopes on Jacuzzi (a hot tub or small pool used for hydrotherapy) to help players recover faster from an injury and also enhance their performance at the TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal. Besides hydrotherapy, other measures like video analysis and acupuncture too have been started to enhance the players’ performance. Sources at the TT Nagar Stadium said measures such as hydrotherapy will help in tackling problems such as muscle soreness and stiffness. 

Indore to use cow dung logs for Holika Dahan
To prevent cutting of trees for rendering wood for Holika Dahan, the Indore district administration and the regional pollution control board are tying up with gaushalas (cowsheds) for cow dung logs to make the Holikas. “We’ve appealed to citizens to stop using wood for Holikas and instead use cow dung logs for burning the Holi bonfire. We’re also tying up with cowshed owners to prepare sufficient cow dung logs for Holika Dahan across India’s cleanest city. Holikas are lit at around 3,000-odd places in Indore and wood ranging between 50-100 kg is needed for each of the bonfires,” said Indore District Collector Lokesh Jatav.

Killer leopard trapped by forest dept in Dhar
A maneater leopard, which attacked and killed a seven-year-old boy in Dhar district last month, was recently trapped by the forest department. The leopard was trapped in a big cage close to the spot where it had mauled the minor to death in Bherughat village of Dhar district. The forest department staff had laid traps at four locations in the six-km radius near the place where the animal had attacked the boy. The leopard was trapped when it returned a few days later in search of prey.
 

MP cop wins gold at equestrian tourney
The assistant coach at MP Equestrian Academy Faraz Khan surprised Asian medalists by winning the gold at the ongoing National Equestrian Championship pre-novice eventing in Meerut. 28-year-old Khan, who is a constable in the 7th Battalion of the MP Police demonstrated excellent galloping skills on his horse German Herlicen in all three disciplines of the event. Asian medalists Ashish Mallik and Rakesh Kumar too were among those who featured in the event. Eventing is an Olympic equestrian event.

anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp