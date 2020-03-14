Celebrating indian women

EXPRESS F EATURES By

French artist Stephanie Arpels, proudly presented the second edition of the Women Passing series on March 12 at 1AQ, Mehrauli. This exclusive opening was hosted by Dana Purcarescu, Deputy Chief of Mission, French Embassy in India. Among the attendees were artist Jatin Das, Sakti Burman and wife Maite Delteil, designers Hemant and Didier as well as Devyani Sahai, Associate Director, 1AQ and Seema Bhalla, art critic. The exhibition showcased the trials and triumphs endured by Indian women through the course of their lives, which are represented in various dimensions as perceived by the artist in this journey of their nuanced, multifaceted lives.

Appearing in different shapes, sizes, moving from the foreground to the background, the women are seen traversing different worlds as their faces appear glaringly real. Shades of beige, white and darker colours invade the canvases, translating the contrasts of the various worlds; the objective being to observe the inner beauty of these women suspended in time and space. “I have dedicated my work to women,” Arpels said, about her show. “On my canvases, I idealise the perfection of the female form with the use of shapes. I interpret women resting, squatting, dreaming, moving, marvelling, walking and observe that they remain smiling even in the direst conditions.

I use powerful colours such as black, red and blue to unveil the sensuality of the curve of women’s bodies, but also love, anger, power, life, evoking what I witness daily.” Moreover, Arpels has begun introducing collages in her paintings as a way to dress up my women, to respect their emotions and their intimacy while describing the diversity and depth of their feelings. “Women’s status has been my concern for the longest time. I am passionate about them, their fragilities, their strengths and their complexities.”