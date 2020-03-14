STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Celebrating indian women

French artist Stephanie Arpels, proudly presented the second edition of the Women Passing series on March 12 at 1AQ, Mehrauli.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Artist Stephanie Arpels with Dana Purcarescu, Deputy Chief of Mission, French Embassy;

French artist Stephanie Arpels, proudly presented the second edition of the Women Passing series on March 12 at 1AQ, Mehrauli. This exclusive opening was hosted by Dana Purcarescu, Deputy Chief of Mission, French Embassy in India. Among the attendees were artist Jatin Das, Sakti Burman and wife Maite Delteil, designers Hemant and Didier as well as Devyani Sahai, Associate Director, 1AQ and Seema Bhalla, art critic. The exhibition showcased the trials and triumphs endured by Indian women through the course of their lives, which are represented in various dimensions as perceived by the artist in this journey of their nuanced, multifaceted lives.

Appearing in different shapes, sizes, moving from the foreground to the background, the women are seen traversing different worlds as their faces appear glaringly real. Shades of beige, white and darker colours invade the canvases, translating the contrasts of the various worlds; the objective being to observe the inner beauty of these women suspended in time and space. “I have dedicated my work to women,” Arpels said, about her show. “On my canvases, I idealise the perfection of the female form with the use of shapes. I interpret women resting, squatting, dreaming, moving, marvelling, walking and observe that they remain smiling even in the direst conditions.

I use powerful colours such as black, red and blue to unveil the sensuality of the curve of women’s bodies, but also love, anger, power, life, evoking what I witness daily.” Moreover, Arpels has begun introducing collages in her paintings as a way to dress up my women, to respect their emotions and their intimacy while describing the diversity and depth of their feelings. “Women’s status has been my concern for the longest time. I am passionate about them, their fragilities, their strengths and their complexities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp