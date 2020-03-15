An eye for art  

RAJKUMARISHARMA TANKHA By

It is sad that, even today, kids wanting to opt for a career in art are met with same scepticism from their parents as back in my school days. But parents are not entirely wrong as there’s still very little support from the state to propagate art and the growth of artists in India. Coming from art collector Anjali Jain, one cannot help but believe it. It has been eight years since Jain, a resident of Karkardooma set up Kala Drishti, a trust to promote visual art and upcoming artists. “Performing artistes are still better placed but there is a lot that needs to be done for visual artists,” says Jain, sitting at the Triveni Kala Sangam amphitheatre, with a few artists whose work she has curated for her show, Humour in Art. Besides exhibitions, Kala Drishti also holds art melas and art residencies (so far held three, one each at Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Ranthambore), along with workshops and symposiums.

“I want to promote and support upcoming artists and create awareness about visual art in society. They must get their rightful place under the sun,” says Jain, adding that that is why the Trust has introduced the concept of affordable and useful art by designing gift items, home products and home furnishings. The products include kettles, cups, old irons (that dhobis use), trunks, buckets, coasters, lamps and lanterns etc. The home furnishing items like cushion covers and bed covers have heritage art printed on them. “The idea is to let art permeate into your daily life,” says Jain.

“We are an ancient culture and art has been an important aspect of our life. Just look at the beautiful temple architecture, the frescos on the walls of old forts, the murals we have. I think there is too much stress on science and technology which has spelt doom for visual art. So much so that parents think investing time in art is a waste. But it is not so. A country is known by the culture it inherits, and visual art is one form of it,” she adds. Catching them young Apart from holding art exhibitions, Jain also runs art classes for under-privileged children in Karkardooma village.

The centre opened in 2016, and is entirely funded by her. She opines that there are few who want to promote art philanthropically. “I am retired with no family responsibilities so I can spend on it. Otherwise funding is a big issue.” The classes are held for an hour at the premises of Bhagwan Devi School in the evening, five days a week, for the children of drivers, maids and other workers. “We have 40 kids, and you won’t believe the amount of creativity each of them have. Sadly, there is no outlet for them,” says Jain, adding, “Unfortunately, their parents want them to work and earn money and not go to school and learn skills.”

“Apart from art, we also teach them spoken English and Vedic maths, both required for their wholesome development. There is so much a visual artist can do today: graphics, web designing, cartoon making etc. The children can make a good living doing these, rather than follow their parents’ footsteps and do menial jobs,” says Jain. “My generation was still lucky. We used to go out, enjoy nature, climb trees and just rest during vacations. Now-adays kids are indoors most of the time with their electronic gadgets. They are not allowed to manifest their natural talents. Are we making robots out of our kids?” she asks. A pertinent question we all must ponder over.