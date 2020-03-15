STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

An eye for art  

Art collector Anjali Jain feels a lot needs to be done in India for visual art

Published: 15th March 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Visual artist classes in progress.

Visual artist classes in progress.

It is sad that, even today, kids wanting to opt for a career in art are met with same scepticism from their parents as back in my school days. But parents are not entirely wrong as there’s still very little support from the state to propagate art and the growth of artists in India. Coming from art collector Anjali Jain, one cannot help but believe it. It has been eight years since Jain, a resident of Karkardooma set up Kala Drishti, a trust to promote visual art and upcoming artists. “Performing artistes are still better placed but there is a lot that needs to be done for visual artists,” says Jain, sitting at the Triveni Kala Sangam amphitheatre, with a few artists whose work she has curated for her show, Humour in Art. Besides exhibitions, Kala Drishti also holds art melas and art residencies (so far held three, one each at Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Ranthambore), along with workshops and symposiums.

“I want to promote and support upcoming artists and create awareness about visual art in society. They must get their rightful place under the sun,” says Jain, adding that that is why the Trust has introduced the concept of affordable and useful art by designing gift items, home products and home furnishings. The products include kettles, cups, old irons (that dhobis use), trunks, buckets, coasters, lamps and lanterns etc. The home furnishing items like cushion covers and bed covers have heritage art printed on them. “The idea is to let art permeate into your daily life,” says Jain.

“We are an ancient culture and art has been an important aspect of our life. Just look at the beautiful temple architecture, the frescos on the walls of old forts, the murals we have. I think there is too much stress on science and technology which has spelt doom for visual art. So much so that parents think investing time in art is a waste. But it is not so. A country is known by the culture it inherits, and visual art is one form of it,” she adds. Catching them young Apart from holding art exhibitions, Jain also runs art classes for under-privileged children in Karkardooma village.

Anjali Jain

The centre opened in 2016, and is entirely funded by her. She opines that there are few who want to promote art philanthropically. “I am retired with no family responsibilities so I can spend on it. Otherwise funding is a big issue.” The classes are held for an hour at the premises of Bhagwan Devi School in the evening, five days a week, for the children of drivers, maids and other workers. “We have 40 kids, and you won’t believe the amount of creativity each of them have. Sadly, there is no outlet for them,” says Jain, adding, “Unfortunately, their parents want them to work and earn money and not go to school and learn skills.”

“Apart from art, we also teach them spoken English and Vedic maths, both required for their wholesome development. There is so much a visual artist can do today: graphics, web designing, cartoon making etc. The children can make a good living doing these, rather than follow their parents’ footsteps and do menial jobs,” says Jain. “My generation was still lucky. We used to go out, enjoy nature, climb trees and just rest during vacations. Now-adays kids are indoors most of the time with their electronic gadgets. They are not allowed to manifest their natural talents. Are we making robots out of our kids?” she asks. A pertinent question we all must ponder over.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anjali Jain Art classes Triveni Kala Sangam amphitheatre visual art
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp