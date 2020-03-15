Centre should slash petrol prices: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday demanded that the Central government should further slash the oil price in the country depending on a substantial drop in crude oil prices globally. AAP MLA Raghav Chadha demanded that considering the rate of crude oil in the global market, the Centr should provide petrol at Rs 39.76 per liter and diesel at Rs 31.58 per litre. “AAP demands that the Center should give the complete benefit of the decreased price of crude oil in the global market and they should give the petrol in Rs 39.76/litre and diesel in Rs 31.58/litre.

We also demand that the Centre should return the Rs 16 lakh crore which they have earned by increasing the excise duty back to the people in the form of cheaper fuel prices” Chadha said. The fall in price of global crude oil has sent petrol and diesel rates in a downward spiral. A price war over the demand of a production cut has led to the crash in oil prices. “The economists of the world are laughing at us because in India aviation oil price is cheaper than the crude oil.

The BJP government is an anti-people and we demand immediate reduction of crude oil price in India.” “Centre should maintain the crude oil price of India with respect to the crude price in the global market. The economy of India is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown and at this point of time, the Modi government has also increased the fuel prices” added Chadha.