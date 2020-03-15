STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Centre should slash petrol prices: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

The fall in price of global crude oil has sent petrol and diesel rates in a downward spiral.

Published: 15th March 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday demanded that the Central government should further slash the oil price in the country depending on a substantial drop in crude oil prices globally. AAP MLA Raghav Chadha demanded that considering the rate of crude oil in the global market, the Centr should provide petrol at Rs 39.76 per liter and diesel at Rs 31.58 per litre. “AAP demands that the Center should give the complete benefit of the decreased price of crude oil in the global market and they should give the petrol in Rs 39.76/litre and diesel in Rs 31.58/litre.

We also demand that the Centre should return the Rs 16 lakh crore which they have earned by increasing the excise duty back to the people in the form of cheaper fuel prices” Chadha said. The fall in price of global crude oil has sent petrol and diesel rates in a downward spiral. A price war over the demand of a production cut has led to the crash in oil prices. “The economists of the world are laughing at us because in India aviation oil price is cheaper than the crude oil.

The BJP government is an anti-people and we demand immediate reduction of crude oil price in India.” “Centre should maintain the crude oil price of India with respect to the crude price in the global market. The economy of India is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown and at this point of time, the Modi government has also increased the fuel prices” added Chadha.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
oil price Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha Delhi BJP government
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp