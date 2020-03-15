STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP chief accuses AAP of misleading people on NPR

Chief Minister also informed that he does not possess a government institution issued birth certificate, so will he be also thrown into a detention camp asked Kejriwal.

Published: 15th March 2020

NEW DELHI:  A day after AAP-led Delhi government passed a resolution in the Assembly against the implementation of National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the state unit of BJP accused the ruling party of misleading people on the contagious issue. “Kejriwal and his ministers are still misleading people by giving false information about NPR and NRC. A few days ago, there was a lot of hue and cry on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, due to which Delhi witnessed violence and from which people are still recovering.

Even in such an environment, the Aam Aadmi Party is working to incite people,” said Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai had moved the resolution in the Assembly during a one-day special session and demanded that the Centre should instead focus on the economy and coronavirus outbreak. In his resolution, Rai demanded that if the exercise to build a National Population Register (NPR) is to be carried out, it should be in accordance with the 2010 format.

Chief Minister also informed that he does not possess a government institution-issued birth certificate, so will he be also thrown into a detention camp asked Kejriwal. The issue came up during the assembly elections many times BJP charged AAP to clear its stand on Shaheen Bagh protestors. “For contesting Assembly poll the minimum age limit is 25 years but if you and your cabinet members do not have birth certificates then how your elections are valid. Kejriwal must answer otherwise he will be guilty of speaking a lie in this House” Tiwari added.

