Democracy should be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah

Azad said he was happy to meet Farooq, 83, after seven and half months although reasons for his detention are still not known. 

Published: 15th March 2020 10:55 AM

National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad come out after a meeting in Srinagar on Saturday.

National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad come out after a meeting in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | ZAHOOR PUNJABI)

SRI NAGAR:  Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday met National Conference president Farooq Abdullah who was released after over seven-month detention a day earlier. Azad flew from Delhi to meet Farooq at his Gupkar residence and had lunch with him. Talking to media after the meeting, Congress leader called for restoration of democracy and release of detained political leaders and restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying declaring the state as Union Territory is an insult to the people. Azad said democracy should be restored in J&K.

“The democracy will be restored once all leaders are released. India is known for democracy but not for the democracy wherein three former CMs are under detention and another had to approach Supreme Court,” he said. “First and foremost is restoring democracy in J&K.”

“If you want Kashmir and J&K to prosper and develop, the key doesn’t lie in caging leaders like parrots… All the detained leaders including two former CMs and common people must be released.”

Azad said he was happy to meet Farooq, 83, after seven and half months although reasons for his detention are still not known. Farooq along with two other former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and other mainstream leaders was detained on August 5, when the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution.

“Detention is for those who violate laws and are involved in anti-national and anti-government activities. There is no question of any violation by these (mainstream) leaders, irrespective of their party affiliation,” Azad said.

The Congress leader demanded the oration of statehood to J&K. “How can such a big state be converted into a UT. Declaring this state a UT is an insult to people of J&K. It must be revoked and J&K declared a state again.” He said elections must be conducted in J&K followed proper procedure and also stressed that on taking corrective measures to revive deteriorating economy of J&K. People ave the right to elect their government, which can launch development, he added.

RULES OUT NEW PARTY
Regrading Jammu Kashmir Apni Party, Azad said, several attempts were made to form such parties.
J-K and democracy cannot be run through such parties, he claimed.

