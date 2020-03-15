STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not reporting coronavirus signs could lead to punishment

State governments may also introduce regulations enabling random inspection of persons travelling by train, or otherwise, as well as the segregation of suspects.

Coronavirus

NEW DELHI: With the rising count of coronavirus infections in the country and concerns over people not coming forward to report symptoms to health officials, state governments are considering taking strict action against these violators under the Epidemics Diseases Act, 1897. Though the law vests authorities concerned with the power to impose a fine on violators or even have them jailed, neither of the two provisions has ever been imposed on citizens.

The Act says, “When the state government is satisfied that the state is threatened with an outbreak of any dangerous epidemic disease; and if it thinks that the ordinary provisions of the law are insufficient for the purpose, then the state may take, or require or empower any person to take some measures and by public notice prescribe such temporary regulations to be observed by the public.”

State governments may also introduce regulations enabling random inspection of persons travelling by train, or otherwise, as the well as the segregation and isolation of corona suspects or those displaying symptoms of similar ailments at hospitals, temporary accommodations or other facilities. Invoking this particular provision of the Act, the Karnataka government has already put a cap on the number of guests at wedding functions.

In Odisha, too, the government has decided to regulate marriage functions and religious events. Elaborating on what the law stipulates, Supreme Court advocate K.V. Dhananjay said, “Any person disobeying any regulation or order made under this Act shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code."

Containment lapses

The health authorities in Punjab sought the help of Ludhiana administration and police to locate seven people, who recently returned from coronavirus affected countries after their addresses were found to be incorrect

Four suspected coronavirus patients ran away from a private hospital in Nagpur on Friday. After a manhunt, three were located and brought back to the hospital.

A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
