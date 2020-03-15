Yogendra Yadav demands formalisation of Amit Shah’s NPR statement

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: National president of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav on behalf of ‘We the People of India’ along with Ganesh Devy and ‘Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR’s’ Ravi Nair and Mujtaba Farooqui has demanded the legalisation and formalisation of Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in the form of amendment in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003.

‘We The People Of India,’ a banner of more than 120 organisations, has given a nationwide call to boycott the exercise of Updation of National Population Register (NPR) as the only possible way to resist the divisive & discriminatory CAA & the exclusionary NRC. They also opposed the clubbing of NPR with census.

“We, the alliances and coordinations of movements and organisations, have been opposing to the Centre’s attempt to introduce a new citizenship regime through Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and the allied National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).”

“We believe that these are divisive, discriminatory, against the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution and antithetical to the ethos of our freedom struggle and civilisational values,” the group said in a statement. Centre must save the census by delinking it from NPR, the representatives demanded.