STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Yogendra Yadav demands formalisation of Amit Shah’s NPR statement

‘We The People Of India,’ a banner of more than 120 organisations, has given a nationwide call to boycott the exercise of Updation of NPR.

Published: 15th March 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Yogendra Yadav, Harsh Mander and an another representative of ‘We the People of India’ and ‘Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR’ during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

Yogendra Yadav, Harsh Mander and an another representative of ‘We the People of India’ and ‘Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR’ during a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/SHEKHAR YADAV)

NEW DELHI:  National president of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav on behalf of ‘We the People of India’ along with Ganesh Devy and ‘Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR’s’ Ravi Nair and Mujtaba Farooqui has demanded the legalisation and formalisation of Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in the form of amendment in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003.

‘We The People Of India,’ a banner of more than 120 organisations, has given a nationwide call to boycott the exercise of Updation of National Population Register (NPR) as the only possible way to resist the divisive & discriminatory CAA & the exclusionary NRC. They also opposed the clubbing of NPR with census.

“We, the alliances and coordinations of movements and organisations, have been opposing to the Centre’s attempt to introduce a new citizenship regime through Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and the allied National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).”

“We believe that these are divisive, discriminatory, against the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution and antithetical to the ethos of our freedom struggle and civilisational values,” the group said in a statement. Centre must save the census by delinking it from NPR, the representatives demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav Ganesh Devy CAA NRC NPR
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp