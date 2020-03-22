STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghanistan, Maldives pledge funds for coronavirus

A day after Nepal and Bhutan pledged funds to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund, Afghanistan and Maldives too on Saturday pledged $1 million and $200000 respectively to it.

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani (File photo| AP)

The fund was announced by PM Narendra Modi during the video conference with SAARC leaders on March 15 to chalk out a common strategy to fight the spread of coronavirus.

India has pledged $10 million to the cause and aid in excess of $1 million has already been disbursed.

Thanking Bhutan and Nepal for its contributions, Modi tweeted, “Gratitude to @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering for his decision to contribute $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund on behalf of the Bhutanese Government. The PM expressed deep appreciation to the Nepalese government for its contribution of 10 crore Nepalese Rupees to the fund.

“Deeply appreciate PM @kpsharmaoli’’s announcement of contribution of NPR 10 crores to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It reflects Oli Ji’s commitment and support to the collective fight of SAARC countries against the pandemic,” he tweeted.

PM, during the video conference, had called for nations to contribute voluntarily. The fund will be accessible to all SAARC member states.

