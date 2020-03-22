STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Hand sanitisers, masks at fair price stores soon

NEW DELHI: Masks, hand sanitisers, soaps, and other articles required to contain the transmission of the coronavirus may be sold at fair price shops under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, said an official statement issued by food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain.

Amid reports of a shortage of such essential commodities in the national capital and cases of overcharging, two departments of Delhi government — food & civil supplies and weights and measures — will regularly be visiting general stores, pharmacies, and manufacturing units to keep a check on possible malpractices.

“Days of distribution of foodgrains at fair price shops may be extended up to a maximum period of a month to reduce the crowd or queuing up of beneficiaries at the fair price shops,” added the minister’s statement.

Hussain along with AAP MLA Somanth Bharti had earlier carried out a surprise inspection of a fair price shop in Krishna Nagar area of Malviya Nagar.

“During the inspection, they found grave irregularities as the dealer had a stock of wheat flour (atta and maida) and many general items like biscuits, shampoo, spices, and pulses at the time of inspection which violates the allotment norms. The minister has directed to take stringent action against the dealer,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commission (central district)  Nidhi Srivastava launched a crackdown on dealers selling face masks above MRP in Karol Bagh area, where dealers were found violating the government directions.

Metro timings

Delhi Metro services will remain closed from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday, and 8 pm onwards. Metro services between 6 am-8 am on Monday will be available only for people involved in essential services, said a DMRC official.

