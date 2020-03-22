STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Diplomat's diary: India and Korea learn together

Ahead of the opening of Queen Huh Memorial Park in Ayodhya, being built in memory of the Korean queen, KCCI Director Kim Kum-Pyoung gives us more details.

Published: 22nd March 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

KCCI Director Kim Kum-Pyoung

KCCI Director Kim Kum-Pyoung

Over the last seven years, the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) has organised events like a K-pop contest and school events for propagation of Korean art and culture and way of life in India.

Ahead of the opening of Queen Huh Memorial Park in Ayodhya, being built in memory of the Korean queen, KCCI Director Kim Kum-Pyoung gives us more details.

Queen Huh-Wang-Ak was a princess of Ayodhya who had travelled to Korean province of Gimhae in 48AD and married its king, Kim Suro.

Excerpts: 

What facilities does the KCC in New Delhi extend to its friends in India?

The facilities of KCCI have been created in a way that our Indian friends can have a wonderful cultural experience in an informal way, and avail of opportunities to express themselves, learn and grow together.

We have an exhibition hall, library, King Sejong Institute (Language Institute), Taekwondo room and Dalgrak (Korean Cafe). 

What role does KCCI play in strengthening the bond between India and Korea?

We would like to encourage the youth of both the countries and promote bilateral relations by helping the two nations to understand each other.

For this, we annually organise quiz, essay and painting contests. Around 100,000 students pan India participate in the contests and have an opportunity to learn, research and explore the history, culture and society of Korea. 

We are also pursuing our goal of introducing Korean in India and Hindi in Korea as second foreign language in the curriculum respectively.

Please tell us about KCC and Indian School Partnership Programme in detail.It is a cultural bridge between India and Korea to experience and explore Korean culture through various activities like tour program, Korean folktale performances, musical performances and workshops etc. We also initiated Korean language in schools.

An example of our school partnership programme is ASN Senior Secondary School, in partnership with Jeonnam Foreign High School, Korea since 2015, visiting each other every year. We hope to build strong friendship between both the countries.

Does KCC extend language courses as well?

KCCI has a language institute called King Sejong Institute. We have around 287 students this semester at different levels.

We are also supporting Korean language education in Indian universities. In 2018, the Korean language course was opened in IGNOU.

We are also supporting Manipur University. KCCI is now planning to extend the support to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Ayodhya.

How does one sign up for the Taekwondo class at KCC?

You can call 011-4334-5000 for more information.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India South Korea India South Korea relations
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp