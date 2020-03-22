Raipur Diary: Chattisgarh HC advisory for coronavirus prevention

Ejaz Kaiser By

Ambitious Ram-Van-Gaman-Path project

The Chhattisgarh government began development of key centres along Ram-Van-Gaman-Path — the route believed to have been undertaken by Lord Ram during his exile in the state. Chief Secretary R P Mandal reviewed the renovation and beautification of the project that will offer new identity to the tourism sector. “CM Bhupesh Baghel earmarked budgetary allocation and is much keen to expedite the ambitious project. Nine major locations are identified based on legendary tales, and concept plans already chalked out,” Mandal said.

NIA to now investigate murder of ex-BJP MLA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) finally took over the probe into murder of BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi. The Chhattisgarh Police was probing the case so far. Mandavi was killed in a Maoist attack at Dantewada on April 9 last year. The Chhattisgarh government had earlier asked the Centre twice to reconsider its decision, saying the case is being investigated by the state police and the process already entered an advance stage. However, following the apex court directive, the case file has been handed over to the NIA, which had earlier approached the court against the government. The central government has ordered for an NIA probe into the incident on May 17. The opposition BJP suspecting the incident as conspiracy had demanded a CBI inquiry.

Livelihood training for rural youths

Shyam Ratan, 27, in Bilaspur has turned his service garage for two-wheelers as a resource training centre. The village youth has facilitated a chain reaction on training youths in automobile repair at several villages around Bilaspur district. Based on his aptitude, Ratan was earlier enrolled for automobile trade training programme — a livelihood education with iLead programme offered by Aide et Action International. Empowering rural youth, he has trained 48 youths so far. iLead imparts not only skill development training but also soft skills and counseling.

HC advisory for coronavirus prevention

In the wake of coronavirus risk and to restrict crowding within the court complex, the Chhattisgarh High Court has issued advisory to subordinate courts. The lower courts have been asked to ensure every precaution against the risk of escalation of the virus. The hearing of several pending cases has been postponed and new dates announced in the district courts. Only essential and crucial cases related to bail, adjournment, remands among others can be heard during court proceedings.