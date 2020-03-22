Supreme Court to hear plea on Shaheen Bagh evacuation again 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is all set to hear a second petition which has been filed before the it seeking immediate removal of the crowd protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and related issues from Shaheen Bagh, Delhi to prevent the community spread of the coronavirus on March 23.

The petition filed by Advocate Ashutosh Dubey relies on the advisory issued by the Health Ministry, by which a direction has been issued to avoid mass gatherings wherein it was pointed out that the risk of severe disease associated with COVID-19 infection for people is currently considered moderate for the general population, and high for older adults and individuals with chronic underlying conditions.

“Even the religious places be it Church, Temple, Mosques, Gurudwaras across the world are maintaining social distance, yet these Shaheen Bagh protestors are least concerned about the pandemic disease,” the PIL stated.

The petition also relies on the direction issued by the Chief Minister of Delhi that there should not be more than 50 people at any gathering.