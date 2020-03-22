STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Supreme Court to hear plea on Shaheen Bagh evacuation again 

The petition also relies on the direction issued by the Chief Minister of Delhi that there should not be more than 50 people at any gathering. 

Published: 22nd March 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have refused to budge.

Anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have refused to budge. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is all set to hear a second petition which has been filed before the it seeking immediate removal of the crowd protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and related issues from Shaheen Bagh, Delhi to prevent the community spread of the coronavirus on March 23.

The petition filed by Advocate Ashutosh Dubey relies on the advisory issued by the Health Ministry, by which a direction has been issued to avoid mass gatherings wherein it was pointed out that the risk of severe disease associated with COVID-19 infection for people is currently considered moderate for the general population, and high for older adults and individuals with chronic underlying conditions.

“Even the religious places be it Church, Temple, Mosques, Gurudwaras across the world are maintaining social distance, yet these Shaheen Bagh protestors are least concerned about the pandemic disease,” the PIL stated.

The petition also relies on the direction issued by the Chief Minister of Delhi that there should not be more than 50 people at any gathering. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court CAA Citizenship Act
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp