'Angels' in Madhya Pradesh feed 30 tribal labourers who walked 150 km due to COVID-19 lockdown

BHOPAL: As the country witnesses the mass exodus of migrant labourers due to the lockdown, two men in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh saved the lives of 30 tribals who were on their way back from Indore to native Khandwa.



The labourers — aged between 15 and 50 years — reached the outskirts of Khandwa after travelling around 150 km for nearly 43 hours. They were surviving on water for two days, the men made it an automobile showroom.



That’s when the locals called Sadaqat Pathan and Devendra Jaiswal for help. The two swung into action and made around 6 kg khichdi with borrowed items.



“We prepared the khichdi and arranged biscuits and water bottles from people in Khandwa and rushed to the spot. We first ensured social distancing, then helped them clean and served them the food. We also gave them food for their journey to Khalwa area, around 40 km from Khandwa,” 35-year-old Sadaqat Pathan said.



“The two were angels for us. No one in between Indore and Khandwa town helped us, as we didn’t possess identity proofs, but the two gave us food and shelter,” said a tribal labourer Bhaiyalal Korku.