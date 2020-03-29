STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Play for a pause: Chef Ranveer Brar in coronavirus lockdown

The culinary consultant with a thriving TV career talks about his creative corner at home that no one is allowed to move a single thing from

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar ( Photo | Twitter )

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Brar is in a meditative state these days. Once the country’s youngest executive chef (aged only 25 at the time), the now 42-year-old celebrity culinarian, TV host, and author, usually has a packed schedule that sees him travelling 20-24 days a month, leaving him little time to spend at home.

However, the global outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent national lockdown finally has him grounded at home. “My family isn’t used to having me around so much. I’m loving it because I’m getting to spend so much time with them, something my work schedule doesn’t really allow me...Hopefully, my family is loving it as much as me,” says Brar, wryly.

Ranveer Brar’s creative corner comprises
his table from where he has penned
his books and blogs, his library, and
a few mementoes from his many travels.

As a culinary consultant, with a thriving TV career (Brar served most recently a judge in the latest season of MasterChef India, and has a slew of his shows on various channels), Brar is always on the move. Even these days, while confined indoors and having resolved to take a step back from work, Brar is still engaging with the outside world. He’s been running a daily live series on Instagram, which sees him connecting with masters of other arts. Through poetry, songs, cooking lessons, impromptu comedy acts, or just tete a tetes on life, Brar and his guests teach and learn from each other. Called #BehomewithRB, Brar set to take a call on Monday whether to continue it.

That being said, Brar is adamant about following the curfew, remarking, “a lockdown or slow down means exactly that. We should try and use this time to reflect on our world and ourselves. At least, that’s what I’m trying to do, and hope to use this period to grow as a human being.” Luckily he has just the place to do that. Located in his study, which doubles up as his workspace and library (essentially his “den”), Brar’s oasis, what he calls his ‘creative corner’ is a table at which he does his writing, thinking, and all other creative activities.

“Every great idea I’ve had, whether it’s for a series or for a restaurant concept has been here; I’d say it has a creative energy. It’s here that I’ve sat and written my books and blogs, as well as reflected on my journey so far, and the journey ahead,” he says, noting that he can spend days locked away in this space. Apart from the creative corner, his den also contains items that the chef has picked up on his many travels.

“More than mementoes, these are things that put me in the right headspace. There’s a coral I picked up from one place, and an unusual stone from another place. I have a gift from the Pashmina weavers of Kashmir, and pictures of my family. Even if it’s a mess, everyone in the house knows not to move a single thing from the table. It’s my mess, an ordered mess,” signs off the chef, with more than side of relish.

