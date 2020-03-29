STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Raising readers as nature defenders

I am a serial procrastinator and being used to writing to deadlines as a former journalist, it’s the one thing that keeps me on the writing track, says Bijal Vachharajani.

Published: 29th March 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bijal Vachharajani

NEW DELHI: Bijal Vachharajani is a children’s book author and senior editor at Pratham Books (a not-for-profit publishing house that focuses on regional languages books for children). Vachharajani’s books take an enjoyable approach to teach young readers about the environment.

Her upcoming books include 10 Indian Champions Who Are Fighting to Save the Planet (co-authored with Radha Rangarajan), That Night (illustrated by Shrujana Sridhar) and PS How’s the Weather Today? 
 

Your writing schedule?

I am a serial procrastinator and being used to writing to deadlines as a former journalist, it’s the one thing that keeps me on the writing track. When actually writing, my schedule’s quite erratic. I clean, I dust, I (used to) bake, and I stare at my messenger wondering why no one wants to ping me. When all these distractions fail spectacularly, I sit down to write. Then I write nonstop. Before writing, I think a lot, draw out the characters, the settings, the situations, and make weird squiggly notes that nobody else can understand. 

Does writing energise or exhaust you?

A bit of both. When I am in the middle of writing, I am charged up and step into another world, even if I am writing non-fiction, because there, the research is also so fun. And then I deflate like a balloon after a birthday party, riddled with self-doubt and angst about what I have written. 

Anything about Delhi that inspires you as a writer?

I spent my first seven years in Delhi, and I loved exploring our neighbourhood with my sister and friends, the neighbourhood library in Defence Colony, and the squirrels scampering about. But what stays with me most are the picnics at Lodhi Gardens, and how much I felt like a character from Famous Five, exploring old ruins and picnicking with family. 

Writing advice for your younger self?

Trust your editors. They know what they are talking (most of the times). Once you’re done writing, know that they will make it the best version it can possibly be. 

Your favourite books?

I am going to stick to children’s books, because they’re pretty amazing. Everyone who knows me knows I love the Harry Potter series by JK Rowling. Other favourites are Moin and the Monster by Anushka Ravishankar, The Lost Words by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris, The Six Spellmakers of Dorabji Street by Shabnam Minwalla, The Rabbit Listened by Cori Doerrfeld, Ammachi’s Glasses by Priya Kuriyan and Ammachi’s Amazing Machines by Rajiv Eipe, The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate. Ok, I will stop here.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bijal Vachharajani
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp