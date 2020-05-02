Two soldiers succumb to injuries after ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Baramullah

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: Two soldiers, who we injured after shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramullah district, died on Saturday. Defence spokesman Rajesh Kalia said three army men were injured in the mortar shelling in Rampur sector of Uri on Friday.



The deceased were identified as Havaldar Gokaran Singh and Naik Shankar S P Coy. Four civilians, including a four-year-old boy, were injured on Friday when Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation.

Militants killed in Pulwama Two militants were killed in a six-hour long encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir during a cordon and search operation at Hydergund, Dangerpora area. As the encounter was going on, local youth attempted to march towards the encounter site to save the militants.

However, on being intercepted by security personnel, youth pelted stones on them, sources said. They said security men fired tear smoke shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse the stone pelters.

While the Pulwama encounter ended, another gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Chanjmulla area of Handwara in border district of Kupwara.

“The search operation in the Chanjmulla area turned into an encounter after holed-up militants fired on troops. Meanwhile, two army men sustained bullet injuries in an accidental fire inside an army camp in Karnah sector of Kupwara district, sources said.