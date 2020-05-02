STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

WATCH | 18 migrants travelling to Lucknow inside cement mixing truck intercepted in Indore

As a precautionary measure, all the men have been sent to a quarantine facility and the police has filed an FIR in the matter.

Published: 02nd May 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Helpless migrant workers who were travelling from Maharashtra to UP.

BHOPAL:  Desperate  to reach home, 18 migrant labourers travelled about 600 km hidden without food for two days inside a giant cement-concrete mixer but were intercepted by police at a check post on Madhya Pradesh’s Indore-Ujjain border on Saturday. The group of 18 men were on their way to Lucknow from Mumbai, a distance of nearly 1,400 km.

“One of our constables spotted something moving inside the giant mixer and immediately signalled the driver to stop the heavy vehicle. Inspection of the massive mixer drum revealed that not one, but 18 labourers were packed inside the heavy vehicle despite intense heat,” Indore’s Sanwer police station in-charge Sunil Yadav told The Sunday Standard.

The massive drum, which revolves to mix cement and concrete, was found searing due to the summer heat. “All the migrant labourers were asked to come out of the mixer drum and then made to sit at safe distance to ensure proper social distancing.

They were served food as they were hungry for two days. All of them were screened and tested by health department teams before being taken to Sangam Garden near the check-post in Indore till further orders,” Yadav said. According to the police station in-charge, all the Lucknowbound migrant labourers will be kept till the lockdown ends and sent by train or buses to their home towns in Uttar Pradesh once the travel restrictions are lifted.

The vehicle was impounded and a case registered against the driver, police said. It is not the first time that migrant labourers stranded, particularly in Mumbai and adjoining industrial towns, are using all possible means, right from walking on foot to pedalling cycles, to reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after losing jobs due to lockdown in Maharashtra.

On April 30, a 50-year-old man who was among a group of 11 migrant labourers pedalling their bicycles from Bhiwandi town, Maharashtra to UP’s Maharajganj district died in MP’s Barwani district. Two more migrant labourers returning home from Maharashtra had met with the same fate in Barwani district on April 21 and April 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant Workers Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp