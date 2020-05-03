STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

African swine flu killing domestic pigs in Assam

The 'pandemic' forced the government to issue an advisory to the wildlife division asking it to take all pre-emptive measures.

Published: 03rd May 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pigs

Representational image.

GUWAHATI: The authorities of Assam’s wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and reserve forests are on guard as deaths of pigs galore due to an outbreak of African swine fever. The disease, which Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister Atul Bora believed travelled from China to Assam via Arunachal Pradesh, has so far killed over 2,200 domestic pigs in eight districts.

The “pandemic” forced the government to issue an advisory to the wildlife division asking it to take all pre-emptive measures. Dr. Pulin Chandra Das, Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, said the deaths were confirmed cases of African swine fever. Earlier, samples were sent to a lab in Bhopal. The reports confirmed the deaths were caused by the African swine fever.

“As far as we know, China dumped the carcasses of pigs in the river. They first came floating into Arunachal and then into Assam,” Das told this newspaper. Earlier, seven pig carcasses were retrieved from the Kaziranga National Park and disposed of.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swine Flu
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp