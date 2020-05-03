STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: JNU task force to curb misinformation

The university administration further underlined that the JNU ordinances do not allow student participation in discussions and decisions related to evaluation matters.

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Taking note of misinformation being circulated online, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has taken cognisance and set up a COVID-19 taskforce to monitor the pandemic, put up relevant information on the website and recommended measure s for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“The committee has been entrusted with the task of submitting recommendations for deft handling of post COVID-19 scenarios” said JNU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar.

“The JNU Administration appeals to all concerned to desist from misinformation campaigning. We all are going through a crisis and it is important to refrain from any disruptive activities, which would be self-damaging,” he said in a statement.

The university administration further underlined that the JNU ordinances do not allow student participation in discussions and decisions related to evaluation matters.

“Some students have fed misinformation to the media that they were not consulted while taking decisions on mid-semester and end-semester examinations for the current semester. This is deplorable and harmful to the interests of the student community, as thousands of students now at their homes could be victims of such misinformation campaign,” it added.

The Inter-Hall Administration of JNU has been at work to look after more than 800 students who are staying on campus. Mess facilities are run by the skeletal staff and contractual workers.

