Over 2000 detained, 100 cases registered for defying COVID-19 lockdown norms in Delhi

A total of 459 movement passes have been issued, police said. Forty-one cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.

Published: 03rd May 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers conduct health survey from resident of identified containment zone at Delhi police colony in New Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Over 100 cases were registered and 2,374 people detained in Delhi on Saturday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said. According to a police data, 161 cases were registered under IPC section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) till 5 pm.

A total of 2,374 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 155 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 459 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Forty-one cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks. Since March 24, a total of 1,35,532 people have been detained so far’for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi Police
Coronavirus
Comments

