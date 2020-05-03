STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Jharkhand man is changing face of primary education with innovative ideas

Besides uniform and shoes, a sanitation kit, which includes nail-cutter, comb, tissue paper along with soap and other stuff, is provided to each student for keeping themselves clean and tidy.

Aditya Ranjan changed the face of education in all 750 Anganwadis in West Singhbhum. (Photo | EPS)

JHARKHAND: As Aditya Ranjan, posted as Deputy Development Commissioner of West Singhbhum, has changed the face of primary education with his innovative ideas by developing all 750 ‘Anganwadi’ (rural childcare) centres, turning them into nutri-education centres where children are provided quality education besides taking all care about their mental and physical developments.

In order to make it work, ‘Anganwadi sevikas’ (staff) have been imparted an intensive 80-hour training module, developed for the purpose so that holistic development of each and every child could be ensured at these centres.

Besides uniform and shoes, a sanitation kit, which includes nail-cutter, comb, tissue paper along with soap and other stuff, is provided to each student for keeping themselves clean and tidy. Anganwadi sevikas have been instructed to pay extra attention to the hygiene of the children. Thanks to the initiative by Ranjan, most centres in West Singhbhum now look like private playschools, attracting more and more students.

The neat and clean walls painted with numbers, alphabets, pictures of animals, birds along with the images Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Birsa Munda in these Anganwadi centres themselves explain the leap taken in the field of primary education by this tribal-dominated district of Jharkhand.

The idea, according to Ranjan, came to his mind when he was in his early years of probation in Deoghar. He had come across an Anganwadi sevika, a widow, who had spent all her remunerations in developing a centre and converted it into a modern one. Taking a cue from her, the 2015 IAS officer started implementing the same after taking charge as DDC in West Singhbhum.

To begin with, he selected Gitilipi Anganwadi centre as a pilot project and started making changes one by one, renovating the buildings with paint, plaster and functional toilets.

He has also transformed the entire curriculum of the centres. Within a period of less than two and a half years, he has changed the face of education in all 750 Anganwadi centres in the district.

“Now, the focus is on holistic development of each and every child by providing quality education to them, besides taking all care of their physical and mental health,” said the IAS Officer. West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Arwa Rajkamal lauds the initiatives taken by Ranjan.

“It has really helped in motivating Anganwadi sevikas and children that ultimately improved the attendance of students across all the centres. I am getting reports that due to the unique techniques adopted by Angawadi sevikas, children are learning fast,” said the deputy commissioner.

