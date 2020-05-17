STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Coronavirus cases cross 9K mark in Delhi

Recovery count also on the rise as more than 1,000 people have been cured in the past 72 hours

Published: 17th May 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers wear protective gear sanitize their body during the nation wide lockdown in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi continues to witness a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases every day with 438 cases being registered on Friday alone. Factoring in the new cases, the total number in the city crossed the 9,000 mark, according to the state health bulletin released on Saturday. In just three days, the city saw a surge in the number of cases with 1,342 new positive reports taking the tally from 8,470 on Thursday to 9,333 on Saturday.

However, the state government is yet to provide any clarity on the pattern of emergence of new Covid cases. In the past two weeks, no new areas have been classified as containment zones as well. However, active cases continue to remain stagnant owing to a high recovery rate. In the past 72 hours, more than 1,000 people have recovered.

The central government had recently announced a policy that asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients can be discharged without tests after 10 days from a Covid facility. In Delhi, 3,926 patients have recovered so far. However, six more fatalities have been registered on Friday taking the total death toll to 129. The Delhi government also appears to be following footsteps of the West Bengal government regarding the declaration of Covid fatalities.

While a death audit committee has been set up to check the case sheets received from the hospitals, sources said the government is considering the cumulative deaths only where the primary cause of death is found to be the virus. After the audit committee was formed an increase was seen in the death toll. The mortality rate in the Delhi is currently at 1.38 per cent.

“Many are coming to the hospital when their conditions are already critical. It’s difficult to treat such cases. Otherwise, the death rate has been under control. Not many cases are under ventilation or in ICU. Many have even recovered from being on ventilation,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, Community Medicine department head, professor and director, Safdarjung Hospital.

REINFORCEMENTS
The state government has roped in two more private hospitals – Batra Hospital and Research Centre and fully dedicated Cygnus Orthocare Hospital with 40 beds.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp