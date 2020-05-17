STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

COVID-19: Migrant workers in Punjab crosses rivers on foot to get home

With inter-state borders sealed, workers are walking through knee-deep waters

Published: 17th May 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

A still from a video showing migrants crossing the Yamuna

A still from a video showing migrants crossing the Yamuna | Twitter

CHANDIGARH:  In a desperate attempt to get home, migrant labourers in Punjab and Haryana are paying Rs 100 per person to cross Ghaggar and Yamuna rivers on their way to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Since inter-state borders are sealed and no movement is allowed without permission from authorities, many workers are risking their lives by crossing rivers. Sources said that in the last few days, the migrants have been crossing into Shamli and Saharanpur districts in Uttar Pradesh from various places in Yamunagar, Karnal and Panipat districts of Haryana.

A still from a video showing migrants
crossing the Yamuna | TWITTER

During the journey, they have to wade through the Yamuna, at places where the water is almost three feet high either by foot or using inflated tyre tubes tied to bamboo sticks to stay afloat. “They are charged around Rs 100 per person to cross the river by the people who provide them with the tubes,’’ said an official on conditions of anonymity. “I have not worked for the last two months and the money I had is over so I am left with no choice but to go back home.

The landlord asked me to pay rent but I had no money so left and started walking back home with other fellow migrants,” said a migrant from Ludhiana. “We were checked by the doctors and given slips that we were medically fit but nobody arranged any transport for us. We were told that trains are running but did not know how to book so we started on our journey back home on cycles,’’ said another worker near Ropar who had started on foot from Jalandhar.

A migrant on his way to Bihar, who reached Yamunanagar in Haryana, said he had cycled for more than 200 kilometres from Punjab and will now cross the river into UP. Meanwhile, NGO Khalsa Aid, has set up a food stall on NH-1 near Rajpura in Punjab to provide food to the migrants. “All these people are walking on empty stomachs with their belongings and with their entire families. Thus we have set up a food stall where our teams are providing food and drinks to them. We provide fruits, packed meals, water bottles and juices to give them some relief in this scorching heat,” said Amarpreet Singh, Director of Khalsa Aid.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant workers cross river coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp