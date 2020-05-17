COVID-19: RJD membership drive for migrants returning to Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Bihar's main opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has started an online membership drive for the migrant labourers coming back to Bihar. Bihar RJD chief Jagdanand Singh circulated a message through WhatsApp among party workers and told them that a large number of migrant labourers have started returning to Bihar after the outbreak of Covid-19.

“And a majority of them (migrant labourers), who have returned so far, also want to become members with the RJD. But now, it is not possible to join the party directly but the party has an option for online membership,” Singh stated in the messages. The RJD move evoked a scathing attack from the political opposition. BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand accused the RJD of indulging in emotional blackmailing of migrant people. Even some allies of UPA, criticised the move.