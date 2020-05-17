STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Unplugged Courtyard, La Roca owners on building restaurants and life together

Pooja and Dinesh arora on building restaurants and a life together

Published: 17th May 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

La Roca

NEW DELHI: Happiness rings in their voices as Dinesh and Pooja Arora – owners of Unplugged Courtyard and La Roca – narrate their story, over the phone. “We were in school when we met at a wedding in 1992. It started off as a friendship that bloomed into love,” says Dinesh, 44. They could only meet during Pooja’s 10-minute tuition break, and so Dinesh would make sure to reach Ashok Nagar from Rajouri Garden in time to spend those minutes with her. “I was in Class 9, and he was in Class 12.

It was a ‘no mobile’ era. So we fixed the timings for landline calls, keeping in mind our parents’ walk timings,” recalls Pooja, 41. They got more time to spend together when Pooja entered college. “Dinesh was adamant on getting married as soon as possible. He came to me one day and straightforwardly said: ‘Mujhe tere se shaadi karni hai. Tu apne ghar baat karle kaise karna hai (I want to marry you. Talk to your family and decide how can we go about it.). His family was okay about us getting married, but my dad wanted me to first concentrate on my career,” says Pooja.

Pooja and Dinesh Arora

Love and persistence triumphed, and they got married in 1999. “I was just 20. I took my final year exams after the wedding, when I was five months pregnant,” she reminisces. The same year they married, Dinesh ventured into the garment business till one day in 2008, he announced his desire to venture into the F&B industry. “It was shocking for Pooja and the family because our kids were growing up. But I took a bold step at that time. In 2009, I took the franchisee of Pind Baluchi. Being new to the business, I learnt the tricks of the trade at one of their outlets,” says Dinesh, admitting that the first year was tough, and that Pooja held it all together.

Things picked up when the couple started travelling overseas. “We brought back a lot of international concepts here. My first brand was Elf Bar in Hauz Khas. Then, I went on to establish other brands such as Tourist, Bombay Bar; Lights, Camera, Action; some of which were sealed following SC guidelines,” adds Dinesh. The couple now plans to open Unplugged Courtyard outlets in eight cities, including Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Agra and Jaipur. For the past two years, Pooja has been at the forefront. “Earlier, I was behind the scene, but now we are shoulder-to-shoulder, which, I think, is more enjoyable, as I get to meet new people every day. He always respects my individuality. While Dinesh is involved in every aspect, I take care of the marketing, social media and designing, and do weekly random checks at the outlets,” she says. Both follow different routines.

“I wake up at 5:30am to send my younger kid to school. Then I go back to sleep again and wake up at 10, get ready for work, and I am back by 5:00pm. Dinesh is more ‘ank khuli aur office chalo’ (he wants to leave for office the moment he opens his eyes),” laughs Pooja. “We play badminton and love going for walks, apart from vacations,” she says. “And I never party without her”, Dinesh quips, adding, “We are together every Friday and Saturday, and discuss the innovations we can make to increase the footfall and make the service better.” For Pooja, lockdown has proven to be a boon. “For 18 years, I have been begging him to make bed tea. He is finally doing it now, and I love it because he makes better tea than me,” she concludes.

ONE THING YOU LIKE ABOUT HIM
He accepts change quickly.

ONE THING YOU LIKE ABOUT HER
She is very calm.

HIS QUIRKS
He can sleep for hours and hours in a row. During the lockdown, he worked for 36 hours, and then slept
for 16 hours straight.

HER QUIRKS
She is always up for shopping.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unplugged Courtyard La Roca Pooja Arora Dinesh Arora
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp