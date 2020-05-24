STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior AIIMS doctor dies of Coronavirus

Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, a senior doctor at AIIMS, died of COVID-19 at his residence.

Image used for representation.

NEW DELHI: Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, a senior doctor at AIIMS, died of COVID-19 at his residence.
According to doctors of AIIMS, the former head of the Department of Medicine and his wife had tested COVID positive a few days ago. Dr Pande, 79, had isolated himself at his house in Delhi as he had mild symptoms of the viral infection. He died on Friday night. His wife is admitted to the new private ward of AIIMS.

Several doctors came out with messages conveying their condolences. “My deepest condolences and personal homage to my teacher,” tweeted Dr Anoop Mishra, chairman, Fortis CDOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences. 

