Srinagar police detain former India footballer Mehrajuddin Wadoo on way to meet sick mom

Wadoo said he told a policeman that his mother was critical and he was going to visit her.

Published: 24th May 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former India footballer Mehrajuddin Wadoo

Former India footballer Mehrajuddin Wadoo (Photo | Facebook)

SRI NAGAR: Former Indian footballer Mehrajuddin Wadoo, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, was detained, humiliated and beaten by police in Srinagar who were enforcing Covid-19 lockdown on Saturday while he was on his way to visit his ailing mother.Wadoo, 36, told this newspaper that he received a call in the morning that his mother was not keeping well and is critical. “I left my residence at Hyderpora in a car to visit my ailing mother at Rainawari. When I reached Badshah Chowk bridge in Masiuma area at around 10 am, I was stopped by policemen.”

Wadoo said he told a policeman that his mother was critical and he was going to visit her. “The cop told me to not to worry and move ahead. A few yards ahead, I was stopped by Station House Officer (SHO) of Masiuma PS. I informed him that I’m Mehrajuddin Wadoo and my mother is critical,” he said.

Wadoo said the police officer rebuked him saying, “If your mother is dying, let her die”. He then made me get down from the car. My mobile was lying in the car and I couldn’t call anybody,” he said.While he was standing on the road, a policeman came and hit him with a stick and misbehaved with me. “He pushed me into a police vehicle and took me to Masiuma PS. Once inside, the cop again beat with me lathi and hurled abuses at me,” Wadoo said. He was later released.Disappointed by the police behavior, he said, “I’m upset and hurt. This has taken place in my native place. ”

