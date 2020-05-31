STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From reel to real: Actor-couple Pravin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani on their life journey

Bollywood duo Pravin and Preeti who launched their new project the Pro Punja League, talk about their love story, their life together as work-and-life partners, and the road ahead.

Published: 31st May 2020

Actress Preeti Jhangiani with husband and fellow actor Pravin Dabbas (Photo | Preeti Jhangiani, Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Remember the handsome guy with dimples from Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding and the demure beauty from Mohabbatein? For actor-couple Pravin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani, theirs is indeed a filmi story as it began on the sets of With Love Tumhara (2006). 

“We had met once before that in 2004 at Dabboo Ratnani’s wedding. I was having a drink, and from far I saw Preeti waving out. I had never met her before, and assumed it wasn’t for me. I looked behind to see who she was waving at and there was a wall, and I was like ‘oh shit!’ When I looked back, she was gone.

Pravin spending time with their
two sons in lockdown

She probably thought I was rude,” reminisces Pravin, 45. “Actually, I had presumed that we have met before because he was a familiar face,” Preeti chips in her side of the story. “Or she was just dying to wave at me,” Pravin chuckles, concluding the anecdote with this funny comeback and giving us a peek into their daily banter. Sparks did not fly while shooting for WLT, as both of them, being quiet and private, only concentrated on their roles. “We actually got friendly during the film promotions and started dating, and here we are, two kids down,” adds Preeti, 39.

They married in 2008, and shortly started Swen Entertainment Pvt Ltd that runs various websites and digital platforms such as Fitness India Show, Monsoon Wedding Show, and MMA India show. Now, they have ventured into arm-wrestling with their new project, Pro Panja League (PPL). “We launched PPL at Delhi’s Thyagaraja Stadium just before coronavirus hit everything. The event was a success with 250 arm wrestlers participating from across the country,” says Dabas.

Working becomes easier because their roles are defined. “He handles the administrative, creative and technical part, and I take care of networking and financial matters. We have been working on different things, but the Pro Panja League is primarily Pravin’s baby,” says Preeti.

“I do all the work and she takes all the credit,” Pravin jokes. But he’s quick to acknowledge how she always stood by him through thick and thin. “I have made a few bad financial decisions. Instead of nagging me, she was supportive.” Lockdown has shifted their routines. While Pravin has started rising early because he had taken up the SOHFIT challenge, Preeti got a breather from her early morning routine.

“Earlier, I used to be the one crashing out by 9:00pm because I had to wake up at 6:30am to send the kids to school. Now, I am watching the shows and chick flicks I couldn’t watch earlier and trying out a lot more recipes,” says Preeti.

Whenever life comes back to normal, they wish to drive down to Goa with kids. “Also, talks are on to launch PPL in a new state by October. Within two years, it will be a national tournament,” adds.

Apart from this, the couple are bringing out a film  directed by Pravin, produced by Preeti. They will be seen sharing the screen in the forthcoming web series, aptly called,  Made For Each Other. 

The two admit they have their share of disagreements, but it’s never about food as both have similar palate preferences; seafood being their favourite.

Thus, together they bust the popular myth that life is not a cakewalk for couples working together. But Preeti says, “I think it’s a great idea unless you are completely mismatched.”

For a happy life, she advises that we have to learn to agree to disagree sometimes. “It’s not always necessary to win the fight, which is the mistake most couples make. Sometimes, you have to leave it at that.”

Things you like about Pravin
He is a go-getter. He doesn’t sit idle. He is completely self-made and has a great sense of humour.

Things you like about Preeti
She is affable. If I am passionate about something and even if she doesn’t agree, she will let it be.

You expect him to change
His Jat nature and stop sweating the small stuff.

You expect her to change
Her taste in OTT shows, and she should let me to go on more boy holidays. (“I never stop him,” says Preeti)

His quirks
If he has a paper, he will keep it forever. Even if it’s no use.

Her quirks
She is a cleanliness freak. 

