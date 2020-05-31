STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

‘Get over that initial hesitation, just write’: Author Madhulika Liddle on how to get started

Madhulika Liddle is best known for her books featuring the 17th-century Mughal detective Muzaffar Jang.

Published: 31st May 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Writer Madhulika Liddle

Writer Madhulika Liddle

While she is a prolific writer of short fiction, food and travel, and classic cinema, Madhulika Liddle is best known for her books featuring the 17th-century Mughal detective Muzaffar Jang. Excerpts of a short tête-a-tête with the lady:

Your writing schedule?

During the pandemic, I write mostly after my housework is done, around 11:30am, and with few breaks in between, I go on till 10:00pm. Earlier, I used to get a lot of time, as my daughter is in school and my husband goes to office, and I have the house to myself. 

Does writing energise or exhaust you?

Writing always energises me. It is emotionally fulfiling. 

Writing advice you’d like to give your younger self?

Don’t wait. I was very wary of writing. I started thinking about  putting my ideas onto paper when I was 26, but I didn’t offer anything for publication till I was in my 30s.

I was too scared. I used to think that nobody is going to read my writing. One should get over that initial hesitation and just write. Unless you put it out there, nobody is going to know that you can even write. 

Literary success vs number of copies sold?

Number of copies sold is a very mathematical thing, but it is important as well. I am a full-time writer and yes I definitely want the increase in the sales.

An increase in the sale figure of a book is a brilliant benchmark of success. On the other hand, if somebody meets me at a book store and says, ‘Oh, you are Madhulika Liddle? I love your books’, that joy is priceless.

Favourite spot/s in Delhi you write at?

I usually write at home but if I had to write outside, I would probably sit at Starbucks. I am addicted to coffee, so I’ll have it next to me with my laptop. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhulika Liddle Madhulika Liddle books Muzaffar Jang
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp