Glossy Ibis collapses due to severe heat, rescued from PM Modi’s residence 

Published: 31st May 2020 10:13 AM

Ibis bird (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: A young Glossy Ibis bird has been rescued from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence here after it collapsed in the severe heat due to exhaustion and dehydration.

The bird, which belongs to a migratory species called Plegadis falcinellus, was unable to fly away on Friday when the security personnel stumbled upon it near the reception area of the PM House on 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Concerned for its well-being, the officials immediately contacted Wildlife SOS (WSOS) on their 24-hour rescue helpline number. In a statement, WSOS said the bird was rescued by a two-member team after the NGO rushed an animal ambulance.

“The bird was given an oral rehydration solution and it is currently under observation,” said WSOS, which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in distress across India.

As various parts of North India continue to reel under the heatwave, such cases are bound to escalate in the months to come, the WSOS said.

A large number of animals, especially birds, are falling prey to the soaring temperature due to dehydration, heat exhaustion and lack of shade.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “We are thankful to the staff and security personnel at the PM House for their support, and for alerting Wildlife SOS to this emergency.

“This is a Juvenile ibis as it has a dull brown plumage and white flecks on its neck and chest,” Kartick said.

Ibis PM Modi
