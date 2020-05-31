STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India-China border standoff: More Army troops, ITBP men moved to Ladakh 

These troops were moved out from various battalions. The 3,488 km-long LAC with China is managed by the ITBP and the Army jointly.

Published: 31st May 2020

An army soldier stands guard at Zojila Pass situated at a height of 11 516 feet on the way to frontier region of Ladakh (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: More Army troops and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel have been moved to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh where the Indian and Chinese armies have been in a state of standoff since early May.

“The troops have been moved to match the PLA deployment,” a source said. Initially, reserve troops were moved but later it was felt that the numbers have to be beefed up the source added. Besides the Army, the ITBP has also been asked to move out its extra personnel from Jammu and Kashmir.

“Only those troops which are deployed for law and order duties in Kashmir after Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 have been asked to join back their parent units,” said another source.

These troops were moved out from various battalions. The 3,488 km-long LAC with China is managed by the ITBP and the Army jointly. The army is deployed in sensitive areas

The PLA and Indian Army soldiers clashed at the feature called Finger 5 in the northern flank of the Pangong lake on May 5 night.

A few days later, personnel from the two armies clashed again near Naku La in Sikkim.

Soon after, PLA soldiers moved in personnel in the Indian claimed areas of the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. India responded by saying its troops would continue to enhance its infrastructure.

“India is committed to the objective of maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas with China and our armed forces scrupulously follow the consensus reached by our leaders and the guidance provided.

At the same time, we remain firm in our resolve to ensuring India’s sovereignty and national security.” India foreign ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

The two sides have established mechanisms both at the military and diplomatic levels to resolve situations peacefully through dialogue and remain engaged through these channels, he said

