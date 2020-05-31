STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown impact: Delhi's Chandni Chowk project hit by labour shortage

Project contractor seeks permission from MHA to bring back migrant labourers from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

The project was started in December 2018 and had a deadline of March 31, 2020 (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Struggling to get sufficient workforce to put Chandni Chowk pedestrianisation and beautification project back on track, the civil contractor engaged by the public work department (PWD) wants special permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to bring migrant labourers from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. 

The representatives of government agencies associated with the project said that they are hoping for some relief next week as the fourth phase of lockdown is ending on May 31.

“The contractor has written to the department asking for a go-ahead to call labourers, who had gone to their native places before lockdown. According to him, they are willing to return to work. He mentioned the matter in the meeting of nodal officers of all departments and stakeholders held earlier this week through video conferencing,” said an official.   

After easing of lockdown on May 4, work for laying stormwater drain, water pipeline, and power cables resumed with a limited number of workers. 

On Saturday, a cement mixing plant was started to expedite the civil work. 

“Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and BSES are working with a handful of staff. PWD contractor has only 25-30 labourers as a majority of them have already returned to their homes after the government permitted them to travel. We need a policy to bring back labourers to the national capital because delay is causing significant loses,” said the official. 

There were at least 200 people at the site before the lockdown. Meanwhile, shop keepers have asked for shifting of barricades to allow adequate space for pedestrian movement to maintain social distancing.

 “Adequate space on the pavement is essential to walk at a safe distance for which barricading needs to be realigned. We also want government to make provisions for workforce arrangement to expedite the project, which is moving at a slow pace since October when the Supreme Court banned construction activities in Delhi and NCR due to rise in air pollution level. The contractors should be permitted to work in night shift as well,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (traders association). 

