STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Rowing to close the gap: Assam farmer turns boatman, bridge builder to help villagers get across

Shukur Ali, a farmer, rowed a boat tirelessly to ferry villagers in Kokrajhar district and saved money to build two bamboo bridges over the flood-prone river Silai.

Published: 31st May 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Shukur Ali stands one of the two bamboo bridges which he built in 2012 (Photo | Noor Muhammad)

ASSAM: In the summer of 2010, Shukur Ali, then 18, had barely managed to take shelter under a tree near river Silai at Modati village in Assam’s Kokrajhar district amid heavy rain when he spotted a motley group of students wailing.

The children were to write their board examination at a school across the river, but no boatman was available to ferry them in the rain.

Ali, a farmer, scurried to arrange a boat for the boys, who were eventually ferried in batches amid strong winds and high waves. However, only those who had crossed over early managed to appear in the exam, the others couldn’t.

Deeply moved by the incident, Ali decided to build a bamboo bridge over the river so that no other student had to experience such a trauma in the future, but what stood in his way was lack of resources. He sought help for crowdfunding but none in his nondescript Modati village came forward as the villagers were mostly daily wagers.

But that didn’t break his resolve. He picked up odd jobs for over a year and managed to save enough to purchase a country boat. Between 2011 and 2012, Ali tirelessly ferried people across the river and saved all he could to build to realise his dream.

It was finally in the winter of 2012 that Ali built a bamboo bridge over the flood-prone river.

It took him nearly a month to complete the task. Buoyed by the success, Ali built another bridge, this time over a beel (or a billabong), which further reduced the distance between Modati and Rangamati village by at least 25 km.

Both the bridges cost around Rs 35,000. Initially, they had hired a few labourers, then later several students came forward to help him construct the bridges. 

Noor Mohammad, a resident of Modati, said, villagers, especially students, used a wooden bridge to cross the river to reach Rangamati, which has the region’s only college and high schools. “After that bridge collapsed in 2008-09 due to floods, communication between the villages were snapped, compounding the miseries of the residents of Modati and a few other nearby villages.

A detour through Gauripur town, Darchuka and Silaipar villages — where a bridge is located — would cost one around Rs 70 on transportation. The two bridges that Ali built, reduced the distance between the villages by nearly 25 km.

Now, one has to pay only Rs 20,” Noor said, adding that the two bridges were “lifeline” for the villagers. Separated by the river, Modati and the neighbouring Debitola, Alamganj and Khudabagra villages are dependent on Rangamati for government healthcare facilities, pharmacies, high schools, and college. Even the regions most government offices are located in Rangamati.

“When the wooden bridge had collapsed, crossing the river, especially at night, was very risky. It was riskier in the monsoons.

Students suffered the most. Several of them had even dropped out. So, when I could amass around Rs 15,000, I started building the bridge by engaging some daily wage labourers. Later, some students joined in,” Ali said, adding that together they managed to keep the local politicians, who had initially refused to reach out, at bay.

For the first few months, Ali charged a token amount from the people using the first bridge.

“I saved the money and used it to build a second bridge in due course of time,” he said. Repeated floods, however, continues to take a toll on the modest bamboo bridge every year.

The two bridges have to be repaired each year following the monsoon, Ali said.

The monsoon is yet to hit Assam this year but the bridges are already partly under the water following heavy rains in the region. Ali added that while local traders donate generously for the annual upkeep, a concrete bridge was what the area needed.

The area reports an average of 50-60 boat mishaps each year, especially during the rains but no one died as the villagers know swimming.

“In 2011-2012, when I worked as a boatman, I rowed at night on several occasions to ferry patients, especially pregnant women, across the river, but it was fraught with risks,” Ali said. Ali’s uncle, Hasen, said the 27-year-old has been compassionate all along. “He always tries to help people in whatever way he can.

He might be a poor farmer, but has a big heart.” It was due to his popularity, that Ali contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Dhubri.

A Class XII graduate, Ali, lost to perfume baron and All India United Democratic Front chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, but emerged seventh among the 16 contenders with 0.46 per cent vote share. “Villagers wanted me to contest the polls. They thought people would vote for me for my philanthropic work. But elections are a different ball game altogether,” Ali said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Silai river
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp