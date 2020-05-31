Veteran Bollywood lyricist Yogesh known for penning classics like 'Zindagi Kaise Yeh Paheli' passes away

Shilajit Mitra By

NEW DELHI: Veteran lyricist Yogesh, best known for penning the classic songs Zindagi Kaise Yeh Paheli and Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye in Anand (1971), passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 77.

Mourning Yogesh’s demise, Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, “I have just come to know that the writer of heart-touch songs Yogesh ji has passed away.

"I am saddened to hear this. I have sung songs penned by Yogesh ji. He was a calm and sweet-natured man. I pay my humble tributes to him.”

She also shared her song Na Jane Kyon Hota Hai from the 1976 film Choti Si Baat.

Born Yogesh Gaur in 1943, the veteran lyricist broke out by writing six songs for the film Sakhi Robin (1962). He came to wider recognition with his association with middle cinema directors Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chaterjee.

He wrote songs for Anand, Rajnigandha, Manzil and others. His last work was in the Sanjay Mishra-starrer film Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain (2018), according to IMDb. Remembering the lyricist, Javed Akhtar wrote: “deeply sad to know that an exceptional lyricist Yogesh ji has passed away He wrote a number of great songs like kahin door jab din dhal jaye or zindagi kaisi hai paheli or kaee baar yun bhi dekha hai yeh jo man ki seema rekha hai. Strangely the world did not give him his due.”