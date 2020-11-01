Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

City prepares action plan to control pollution

The Chandigarh administration has prepared an emergency plan to control air pollution in the city, dividing the city into different grids under the Graded Response Action Plan. If the AQI increases in a particular grid, then the administration will have the power to stop the construction work or other activities in that area for a limited period, besides restricting vehicles movement. The other measures include the closing of polluting industries, stopping burning in the open, intensifying public transport services, mechanised cleaning of roads, etc.

Heritage furniture auctioned for Rs 47.51 lakh

Two heritage furnitures — a pair of easy armchairs and a set of six office armchairs both in teak and wicker from the city — were sold for Rs 47.51 lakh during bidding conducted by auction house Cornette De Saint at Paris in France. The items were designed by French architect Pierre Jeanneret. The two other items that remained unsold were a daybed in teak and cowhide and a pair of advocate armchairs. As per

the inventory compiled in 2012 by the Chandigarh Heritage Inventory Committee, there are 12,793 heritage items and most of them are in the possession of the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10 and chairs and tables are at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat and Vidhan Sabha and Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Chandigarh best governed UT: PAC rank

Chandigarh has been rated the best governed Union Territory (UT) in the country in the Public Affairs Index-2020 released by the Public Affairs Centre. In the category of UT, Chandigarh emerged as the best governed with 1.05 points. The UTs and states were ranked on governance performance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development defined by three pillars of equity, growth and sustainability. The city emerged as a regional hub in the areas of the service industry, education, health, IT. It has also ranked first in India in the Human Development Index, quality of life and e-readiness.

Boating service at Sukhna Lake restarts today

After seven months, the Chandigarh administration has decided to restart boating at Sukhna Lake from November 1, but with only 50 per cent capacity. To start with, only four-seater boats, cruise boats, and shikaras will be available for boating. It means on a four-seater boat, only two persons will be allowed. On a cruise, only 12 people will be allowed and a shikara can carry only three persons. The boats will be sanitised after every trip and the wearing of masks will be mandatory for all, while the temperature of visitors will be checked. Hand sanitisers will be placed at the entry points.

