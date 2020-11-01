STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges Piyush Goyal to raise onion stock holding limit

The onion traders had gone on a strike last week against the restrictions imposed by the Centre on stock limits of 25 metric tonnes for wholesalers.

Published: 01st November 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, urging him to increase the onion stock holding limit for wholesale traders in the state from the exiting 25 metric tonnes to 1,500 metric tonnes.

The onion traders had gone on a strike last week against the restrictions imposed by the Centre on stock limits of 25 metric tonnes for wholesalers. “The recent notification of stock limit for onion traders 25 metric tonnes for wholesale traders, while two tonnes for retail traders has caused hardship to farmers and traders. Therefore, it should be lifted immediately,” Thackeray wrote.

ALSO READ | Uddhav placates Nashik onion traders, business to re-start at Lasalgaon

“This has stalled the supply chain from farmers to consumers, which has resulted in an increase in prices of onion in the retail market,” he added. The Chief Minister said the arrival of kharif onion is likely to begin from the first week of November. Kharif onion is highly perishable. If this onion is not purchased by traders due to the present cap on stock holding, farmers in Maharashtra will face huge losses.

The Shiv Sena chief also urged the Centre to increase the grading, sorting and packing days from the present three days to seven days. “The traders are reluctant to buy the onion directly from the farmers because of this stock limit. This has also disturbed the cycle and will impact the onion prices. The onion prices in retail have been also increased,” Thackeray said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Piyush Goyal onion prices
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp