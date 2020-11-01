South Delhi to get e-bike, cycle sharing scheme

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is set to introduce mobile application based electric-bike, electric- cycle or cycle (non-motorised) sharing scheme.

The standing committee of the municipal body approved the proposal for the installation and operation of the project in a recent meeting.

Briefing the proposal, the chairman of the committee Rajdutt Gehlot said the move would provide a low-cost environment- friendly mobility option to city residents under which users can check out ebike, e-cycle or cycle at one stationand return the same to any other station in the network.

The whole system will also be integrated with the existing public transport system, he added.

“The approved system will be proved a key element in a city’s strategy to expand the use of sustainable transport modes and is expected to boost the use of public transport by providing crucial first and lastmile connectivity to the Public Transport System,” said Gehlot.

The New Delhi Municipal Council and DMRC have already been running cycle and e-bike shar ing sys tems successfully.

Gehlot said it would reduce dependency on automobiles, traffic congestion, vehicle emissions, and also a parking menace.

“It will also be helpful in health and wellness benefits and will provide a sense of safety among users as well as pedestrians. If things go well, the system will be integrated with the Fare Collection System of the Public Transport in future,” he said.