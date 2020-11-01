STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

South Delhi to get e-bike, cycle sharing scheme

The standing committee of the municipal body approved the proposal for the installation and operation of the project in a recent meeting.

Published: 01st November 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Cycling

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is set to introduce mobile application based electric-bike, electric- cycle or cycle (non-motorised) sharing scheme.

The standing committee of the municipal body approved the proposal for the installation and operation of the project in a recent meeting.

Briefing the proposal, the chairman of the committee Rajdutt Gehlot said the move would provide a low-cost environment- friendly mobility option to city residents under which users can check out ebike, e-cycle or cycle at one stationand return the same to any other station in the network.

The whole system will also be integrated with the existing public transport system, he added.

“The approved system will be proved a key element in a city’s strategy to expand the use of sustainable transport modes and is expected to boost the use of public transport by providing crucial first and lastmile connectivity to the Public Transport System,” said Gehlot.

The New Delhi Municipal Council and DMRC have already been running cycle and e-bike shar ing sys tems successfully.

Gehlot said it would reduce dependency on automobiles, traffic congestion, vehicle emissions, and also a parking menace.

“It will also be helpful in health and wellness benefits and will provide a sense of safety among users as well as pedestrians. If things go well, the system will be integrated with the Fare Collection System of the Public Transport in future,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Delhi electronic bikes
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp