U-turn plan to help ease traffic in congested areas of Delhi

NEW DELHI: To decongest traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police along with Guru Hanuman Society, a road safety NGO, have requested the PWD to implement ‘Back to Back U-turn scheme’ at three of the most congested areas of the city — Gagan Cinema Tpoint, Mandoli Char Khamba Road and GTB Chowk.

The main aim of this scheme is to ease congestion at the traffic signals and provide back to back u-turn’s to create a smooth flow of traffic. According to the Guru Hanuman Society, the scheme has already been implemented by them with the help of Delhi Police at around 27 stretches across the city so far. Currently, the U-Turn scheme has been implemented at places such as Pankha Road, BRT Corridor, KN Katju Marg, Rohini among others.

“The implementation of this U-turn scheme has reduced 90 per cent of traffic jams and saved the waiting time at traffic signals. We are surveying all roads of Delhi along with Delhi Traffic Police. We assess the traffic jams, the number of vehicles passing, time consumed in traffic jams at red light signals, following which we prepare a detailed report and approach the PWD to implement the scheme,” said Atul Ranjit Kumar, president of Guru Hanuman Society.

Suggestions have been put forward to remove the signals at Gagan Cinema T-point, at the closing of central verge at GTB Hospital and Char Khamba Chowk and instead implement the U-turn scheme to make these stretches signal free. Further suggestions include creating a U-turn at Mandoli Chowk and Nand Nagri Bus depot. Due to the heavy traffic jams, accidents and pollution levels are also increasing in these areas. Signages for Uturns and proper direction boards are also missing in these stretches, which increases the odds of accidents.