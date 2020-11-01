STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

U-turn plan to help ease traffic in congested areas of Delhi

The main aim of this scheme is to ease congestion at the traffic signals and provide back to back u-turn’s to create a smooth flow of traffic.

Published: 01st November 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Representational image of Delhi roads during peak traffic. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  To decongest traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police along with Guru Hanuman Society, a road safety NGO, have requested the PWD to implement ‘Back to Back U-turn scheme’ at three of the most congested areas of the city — Gagan Cinema Tpoint, Mandoli Char Khamba Road and GTB Chowk.

The main aim of this scheme is to ease congestion at the traffic signals and provide back to back u-turn’s to create a smooth flow of traffic. According to the Guru Hanuman Society, the scheme has already been implemented by them with the help of Delhi Police at around 27 stretches across the city so far. Currently, the U-Turn scheme has been implemented at places such as Pankha Road, BRT Corridor, KN Katju Marg, Rohini among others.

“The implementation of this U-turn scheme has reduced 90 per cent of traffic jams and saved the waiting time at traffic signals. We are surveying all roads of Delhi along with Delhi Traffic Police. We assess the traffic jams, the number of vehicles passing, time consumed in traffic jams at red light signals, following which we prepare a detailed report and approach the PWD to implement the scheme,” said Atul Ranjit Kumar, president of Guru Hanuman Society.

Suggestions have been put forward to remove the signals at Gagan Cinema T-point, at the closing of central verge at GTB Hospital and Char Khamba Chowk and instead implement the U-turn scheme to make these stretches signal free. Further suggestions include creating a U-turn at Mandoli Chowk and Nand Nagri Bus depot. Due to the heavy traffic jams, accidents and pollution levels are also increasing in these areas. Signages for Uturns and proper direction boards are also missing in these stretches, which increases the odds of accidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi traffic Delhi roads Delhi Police
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp