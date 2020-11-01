STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has failed to bridge gap between promise and delivery

Though Bihar is known for its network of concrete bridges, people living in 70 villages under the Aurai block have to make do with bamboo bridges, called ‘chechri pul’ in local parlance.

Published: 01st November 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Seventy villages in Muzaffarpur are connected by bamboo bridges. (Photo | Mukesh Ranjan)

MUZAFFARPUR: If an example of the lack of development and infrastructure in Bihar was to be witnessed, all that is required is a visit to Aurai block, hardly 30 kilometers from the Muzaffarpur district headquarters.

Though Bihar is known for its network of concrete bridges, people living in 70 villages under the Aurai block have to make do with bamboo bridges, called ‘chechri pul’ in local parlance. While these bamboo bridges are the lifeline for the more than 2.5 lakh villagers, for Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar they are symbols of his failure to deliver.

It is no wonder the lack of development has become an election issue for which Nitish is under attack from his opponents, particularly from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. A recent survey by the Delhi-based think-tanks, the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and Lokniti, had found that development was the top issue this time around. Roads and bridges are washed away every year in the floods.

With no government succour, these bridges are built by local musclemen, who invest Rs 75,000- Rs 1.25 lakh and make a quick buck by imposing “toll tax.” Those who cross the bridges on foot are charged Rs 5 while motorcyclists have to pay Rs 10. Some of the ‘chechri puls’ are sturdy enough for four-wheelers, which are charged Rs 100-Rs 150.

The “toll-tax collectors” have been constructing the ‘chechri puls’ for the last several generations, locals said. According to them, politicians promise to solve their problem every election but they forget as soon as they get over. “There is a total of 52 ‘chechri puls’ in the entire block. Several politicians have come and gone, but none of them has cared to do anything for this region,” said Kaisar Imam, who was going to Muzaffarpur on his motorcycle.

Activists call for strengthening of dams in Bihar

“If they could not construct bridges, they could have at least made it toll free,” Kaisar added. Sixty-year-old Sohi Sahni said the ‘chechri puls’ have been in existence for as long as he remembers. “These bridges were constructed even before we were born, they connect the region to Muzaffarpur,” he said. Sahni said the bridges are temporary as they get washed away in the very first rainfall of the monsoon season following which the movement of the people gets restricted.

But, those who make these ‘chechri puls’ claimed they have been serving the people since generations. “People of all 26 panchayats under the Aurai block use these bridges. This is for the welfare of the people. We make these bridges every year and they are used by everyone. People give us money as per their capability,” claimed Mahendra Sahni. Maa Sunder Devi, an elderly woman, claimed that every four-five years she has seen government officials taking measurement to construct a bridge over the Bagmati and Lakhandei rivers but nothing had been done in the last 50 years.

Another local alleged that the musclemen deliberately damage the roads during the floods and construct the ‘chechri puls’ for an easy source of income. “At some places they earn Rs 2,000-2500 a day for over six months by making a onetime investment,” said Nagendra Kumar of Babangama village. Kumar said a ‘chechri-free’ Aurai has always been an election issue, but nothing has been done on this.

A local activist, who has been raising his voice against the bridges, said the only solution was to protect the area from floods, which can be done only by repairing and widening the Lakhandei dam. “If the government really wants to help the people of the area, it should widen and repair the Lakhandei dam in a proper way. Once it gets repaired the impact of the flood will get minimized and roads and bridges will not get washed away,” said social worker Deenbandhu Kumar ‘Krantikari.’

