STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Will give you 'ease of doing' business, you improve 'ease of living': PM Modi to IIT-Delhi students

The prime minister said that COVID-19 has taught the world that globalisation is important but self-reliance is equally important.

Published: 07th November 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

NEW DELHI:  Urging the graduating students in Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi to contribute to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country will ensure ‘ease of doing business’ for its youth while they should work for providing ‘ease of living’ to people, particularly the poorest of the poor, through innovations. “India is fully committed to give its youth ease of doing business so that the youth through their innovation can bring about a change in the lives of crores of people of the country,” the PM said, addressing the 51st annual convocation of the institute through video-conferencing.

He said technology and innovation would play a major role in times to come. “The post-Covid world is going to be very different and technology has to play a major role in it,” said the PM. “Covid-19 has changed the way things are conducted today. Virtual and augmented reality are becoming the working reality...it has taught us that while globalisation is important, self-reliance is equally important.” Modi also urged the budding techies to work towards finding solutions to the country’s existing problems.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ awards degree to a student duringthe 51st convocation ceremony of the IIT-Delhi on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

“Indians have immense faith in the need for technology… There are immense possibilities for you in the country and also there are immense challenges confronting the country for which you can give solutions,” he said. “A lot of work can be done in areas such as disaster management, maintaining the groundwater level, solar power generation, telemedicine and big data analysis.”

The PM also asked the students to focus on quality, never compromise, and make their innovations work at a mass scale. “Your work will give global recognition to our products. Your efforts will lead to swifter recognition of Indian products,” Modi told the students, calling them the best brand ambassadors of Brand India.

The nation has seen how technology can provide good governance and reach the poor in the last few years, he said. Technology has made last-mile delivery of services efficient and reduced the scope of corruption, according to the PM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi IIT Delhi IIT Delhi convocation ease of living Ease of Doing Business
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp