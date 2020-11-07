Will give you 'ease of doing' business, you improve 'ease of living': PM Modi to IIT-Delhi students

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Urging the graduating students in Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi to contribute to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country will ensure ‘ease of doing business’ for its youth while they should work for providing ‘ease of living’ to people, particularly the poorest of the poor, through innovations. “India is fully committed to give its youth ease of doing business so that the youth through their innovation can bring about a change in the lives of crores of people of the country,” the PM said, addressing the 51st annual convocation of the institute through video-conferencing.

He said technology and innovation would play a major role in times to come. “The post-Covid world is going to be very different and technology has to play a major role in it,” said the PM. “Covid-19 has changed the way things are conducted today. Virtual and augmented reality are becoming the working reality...it has taught us that while globalisation is important, self-reliance is equally important.” Modi also urged the budding techies to work towards finding solutions to the country’s existing problems.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ awards degree to a student duringthe 51st convocation ceremony of the IIT-Delhi on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

“Indians have immense faith in the need for technology… There are immense possibilities for you in the country and also there are immense challenges confronting the country for which you can give solutions,” he said. “A lot of work can be done in areas such as disaster management, maintaining the groundwater level, solar power generation, telemedicine and big data analysis.”

The PM also asked the students to focus on quality, never compromise, and make their innovations work at a mass scale. “Your work will give global recognition to our products. Your efforts will lead to swifter recognition of Indian products,” Modi told the students, calling them the best brand ambassadors of Brand India.

The nation has seen how technology can provide good governance and reach the poor in the last few years, he said. Technology has made last-mile delivery of services efficient and reduced the scope of corruption, according to the PM.