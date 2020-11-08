After fresh COVID-19 spike in Delhi, Satyendar Jain says cases will drop soon

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The national capital is currently reeling under the “third wave” of the Covid-19 infection, but cases should begin to come down soon, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

The health minister also said that the Delhi government has filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court after the high court did not allow reserving 80 percent ICU beds for Covid-19 patients at several private hospitals here.

Health Minister Jain said, “Yesterday, we issued an order to add 1,185 beds for Covid patients in both Delhi government hospitals and many private hospitals… Five hundred beds are to be augmented at city government-run Covid facilities, including 110 ICU beds,” he said.

Asked about the spike in cases, Jain said, Delhi had seen the first wave around June 23, second wave around September 17 and this is now the third wave of Covid-19 infection, and cases should begin to come down as it has been a spell of rising cases in the last five to six days.

“Also, we had made preparations and issued orders to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds at many private hospitals, but the high court has stopped that, so we have filed an SLP in the Supreme Court,” Jain added. With agency inputs