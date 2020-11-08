STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

After fresh COVID-19 spike in Delhi, Satyendar Jain says cases will drop soon

Five hundred beds are to be augmented at city government-run Covid facilities, including 110 ICU beds,” he said.

Published: 08th November 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The national capital is currently reeling under the “third wave” of the Covid-19 infection, but cases should begin to come down soon, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

The health minister also said that the Delhi government has filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court after the high court did not allow reserving 80 percent ICU beds for Covid-19 patients at several private hospitals here.

Health Minister Jain said, “Yesterday, we issued an order to add 1,185 beds for Covid patients in both Delhi government hospitals and many private hospitals… Five hundred beds are to be augmented at city government-run Covid facilities, including 110 ICU beds,” he said.

Asked about the spike in cases, Jain said, Delhi had seen the first wave around June 23, second wave around September 17 and this is now the third wave of Covid-19 infection, and cases should begin to come down as it has been a spell of rising cases in the last five to six days.

“Also, we had made preparations and issued orders to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds at many private hospitals, but the high court has stopped that, so we have filed an SLP in the Supreme Court,” Jain added. With agency inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Delhi Health Minister COVID coronavirus Delhi covid cases
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp