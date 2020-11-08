Bihar elections 2020: Exit polls project RJD-led alliance’s edge, Tejashwi Yadav favorite for CM post

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has a slight edge over the NDA in the Bihar elections, says an exit poll. Being the first state to undergo polling amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the electoral outcome in Bihar is expected to indicate the shifts, if any, in the political aspirations of the people, the poll said. As far as the choice for Chief Minister is concerned, Tejashwi Yadav led by two percent over the incumbent Nitish Kumar.

When asked whom they prefer next Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav emerged with 36%, Nitish Kumar with 34%. As expected, the electoral campaign has been dominated by the material issues around development, welfare, economic justice and most significantly around the issue of jobs and employment, it said. In an exit poll conducted by Peoples Pulse, a Hyderabad based research organisation in association with the Political Strategy Group (PSG), the RJD would get 85-95 seats, the BJP 65-75, JD(U) 25-35, Congress 15- 20, LJP 3-5, Left parties 3-5 seats and GDSF and Independents 5-13.

If the undercurrent is stronger, the Grand Alliance would get a few more seats. For any survey, the margin of error is plus or minus three per cent, it said. When asked about the biggest election issue, voters responded that unemployment (31%), price rise (28%), migration (19%), floods (12%), MSP (9%) and other issues (1%).

An election which seemed almost settled in favour of the NDA until a month ago even by a significant section of electorate and the pollsters’ predictions, turned out to be quite close and complex. While the old support base of RJD -- the Muslims and Yadavs -- remained stable and united, the NDA core base witnessed a split across the state, leaving the electoral fate of candidates in majority of the seats hanging in the balance as Independents and rebels emerged as an important factor, said the report by Peoples pulse.

Besides, the upper castes, particularly the Bhumihars, drifted away from the JD-U in significant numbers. Thus, JD-U in this phase is vulnerable, giving a decisive edge to the GA, it said. The exit poll was conducted in 305 polling stations in 61 Assembly constituencies, covering about 25% of the total Bihar assembly constituencies.

Final phase turnout recorded at over 57%

The voter turnout in the third and final phase of Bihar elections was recorded at 57.58 per cent, more

than the polling percentage witnessed in the previous two rounds. With the voting concluding for all the seats, the focus now shifts to November 10 for counting of votes