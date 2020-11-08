‘BJP has to blame itself for failing to win over Sikhs’

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Sikh-centric politics of Punjab appears to have given the BJP-led NDA a complete miss. The Hindutva party had enjoyed an uninterrupted stay in power for 10 years before 2017 thanks to its alliance with the SAD. After the Akalis walked out recently, the BJP with only two members in the 117-member assembly has itself to blame for almost nil presence in the important border state, say analysts. The popular perception is that the NDA government has failed to win over the Sikh community, largely the state peasantry. This could be politically very dangerous for a national party that has already antagonised a vast section of Muslims across the country.

Keeping a vibrant community of a border state annoyed for long can lead to serious repercussions, warn political experts. The Sikhs comprise nearly 2% of India’s population, but being an enterprising community, hold influence far and wide. Perhaps this has been the reason why the Congress has always given due representation to the Sikhs. Despite the 1984 riots and traumatic years of terrorism in Punjab, the Congress still holds influence over a substantial section of the community. “The BJP, even after years of alliance with the Akalis, has not been able to open the communication channels with the community at large,” says Prof Jagroop Singh Sekhon, a political analyst.

He says the new farm laws have further alienated the community from the BJP. “Despite some good points, the NDA has failed to convince Punjab farmers that the new laws would open up new vistas of opportunities for them,’’ says Sekhon. Punjab could be a small state sending only 13 MPs to the Lok Sabha. But its status as a border state holding the country’s wheat bowl gives it a unique place in terms of strategic and geographic significance, he said.

“Most Sikh voters believe the BJP has piggybacked the Akalis, which has led to a steady erosion of its influence in the state year after year. The BJP doesn’t have a Sikh leader tall enough to claim to be the representative of the community in a state which has 58% Sikh population,’’ says Sekhon. “On the other hand, the Congress has always given representation to the Sikhs in the party at the state and national levels. It has chosen Sikhs as ambassadors, governors and high commissioners, giving the community a feeling of inclusiveness,” says Prof Kuldeep Singh, a political commentator.

"The BJP too has taken many pro-Sikh decisions, including setting up an SIT on 1984 riots, opening the Kartarpur Corridor, and observance of 550th Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrations. But it has failed to connect with the community,” says Prof Singh. “The need of the hour for the BJP is to bring the ground-level leaders from Punjab to the national party structure.”