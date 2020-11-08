STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Congress set for round-II of revamp before Rahul Gandhi takes over in 2021

  Ahead of the election of a new party chief, the Congress is set for another major organizational revamp soon before Rahul Gandhi takes over reins of the party early next year. 

Published: 08th November 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of the election of new party chief, the Congress is set for another major organizational revamp soon before Rahul Gandhi takes over reins of the party early next year. Party sources said the changes are a move to bring in young and active party members at various posts and departments in the party The reshuffle will include AICC secretary-level functionaries, heads of some departments and cells and state in-charges and chiefs.

In September, a major reshuffle was carried out with changes in the Congress Working Committee and at general secretary level. “The process for the second round of reshuffle started early October and finally it is expected to be announced this month. The names will be sent to Rahul Gandhi for the final approval,” said a senior party leader. 

There are 56 AICC secretaries and around half of them are likely to be dropped and some new faces are expected to be in. “A majority of secretaries likely to be dropped are those who have remained inactive,” said a party source.Also expected are changes in heads of various departments and cells, which are either vacant or lying vacant for quite some time. 

For instance, the party’s communication department is likely to get a new chief after Randeep Singh Surjewala was appointed as general secretary in-charge for Karnataka. Similarly, All India Kisan Congress chief Nana Patole had quit as chairman after the 2019 general elections.  Though the party held countrywide protests against three farm laws, the party’s farmers’ wing doesn’t have a chief.

The party’s Scheduled caste (SC) cell doesn’t have a head for over a year and a half after Nitin Raut quit. Like Patole, he had won assembly elections in Maharashtra and is now a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet. The OBC department is headed by Chhattisgarh home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and a new person is expected to take over the charge from him, the sources said.

Change of guard
Some state in-charges such as Dinesh Gundu Rao may be relieved of multiple responsibilities. The party is also likely to appoint new faces in state units with focus on poll-bound states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Congress revamp
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp