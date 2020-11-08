STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

India to woo sovereign wealth and pension funds with tax exemptions

The Prime Minister has already held talks with 20 top funds and officials say they were building up on the talks.

Published: 08th November 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  India will aggressively woo sovereign wealth funds and pension funds with tax exemptions to entice them into investing in sectors including telecom, transport, logistics, energy, and education. “We are talking to some of the top pension funds including from the US, Norway and Denmark, as well as with sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Singapore. We want to get them to invest top dollars in long term projects in energy, including renewables, telecom, water, and sewage treatment plants, food logistics, industrial parks, and even in education,” said a senior finance ministry official.

The Prime Minister has already held talks with 20 top funds and officials say they were building up on the talks. “There is a provision in the income tax act from this year’s budget to give such funds a tax exemption for specified infrastructure investments. We have given one such exemption earlier this week, more will follow,” an officials said. Abu Dhabi’s Sovereign Wealth Fund-MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited-became the first foreign SWF to be granted 100 per cent income-tax exemption for long-term infrastructure investments.

The Government could expand the list of infrastructure projects eligible for tax exemptions “depending on demand for specific sectors.” SWFs and Pensions funds are being wooed since they hold trillions of dollars in assets, of which a large slice is usually invested in long term debt or equity. The top five global pension funds alone hold nearly $4 trillion worth of assets.

Assets under mana g ement at the world’s 300 largest pension and sovereign funds had increased in value by 8 per cent to a total of $19.5 trillion in 2019, according to statistics compiled by Thinking Ahead Institute. “We are targeting the big 20 as they account for 40 per cent of this money. But others are also welcome,” a finance ministry official said. “They like predictability of returns and safety. We think we can promise them that.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pension funds tax exemptions sovereign wealth
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp