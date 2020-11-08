STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

NIA seeks 20 days to reply to Stan Swamy’s plea for sipper, straw

The NIA claims Swamy is linked to CPI (Maoist) activities and had a role in instigating violence.

Published: 08th November 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency has sought 20 days to respond to Father Stan Swamy’s application before a special court seeking a straw and sipper in prison to drink water, as he cannot hold a glass because of Parkinson’s disease.

Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, 83, is a tribal rights activist who was arrested last month over his alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon case. He moved the special court in Mumbai seeking permission to use a straw and sipper cup while drinking.

The NIA claims Swamy is linked to CPI (Maoist) activities and had a role in instigating violence. Father Swamy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and has been lodged in central Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai after he was arrested from his residence in Ranchi in Bhima Koregaon's case on October 8.

He is currently in a prison hospital. Earlier his request for bail on medical grounds was rejected by special judge Dinesh E Kothalikar on October 22. He applied for medical bail on the grounds that he has been suffering from Parkinson’s and that he has almost lost his hearing.

“I cannot hold a glass as my hands are unsteady due to Parkinson’s, ” Swamy, who has been at the Taloja Central Jail for nearly a month and is currently in the prison hospital, said in his application. Parkinson’s is a debilitating disorder of the central nervous system that can cause involuntary tremors, or muscular spasms, which makes carrying out even everyday actions, such as drinking, difficult. In addition, some patients also develop problems swallowing or chewing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stan Swamy Urban Naxals Father Stan Swamy Elgaar Parishad case Stan Swamy jail Taloja jail
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp