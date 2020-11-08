Only 15.5% rail coaches being used as COVID-19 wards

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: As the Covid-19 pandemic raged during the summer months, the government spent crores of rupees to convert more than 5,000 non-air-conditioned railway coaches into quarantine centers in anticipation of a surge in cases that would put pressure on hospitals and the existing health infrastructure. But only 813, or about 15.5%, of these coaches, were used until mid-September even as the government spent nearly Rs 45 crore for the purpose, an RTI application filed by this newspaper has revealed. The conversion was carried out following an order dated March 31.

On average, Rs 90,000 was spent on converting the coaches into isolation wards. Sources said patients were reluctant to shift to these coaches due to extreme heat of May, June and July and this was one of the main reasons for the subdued demand from states. The maximum expenditure, Rs 3.55 crore, was incurred by the Southwestern railway for converting 320 coaches into isolation centres.

This was followed by Eastern Railway, withRs 1.86 crore for converting 171 coaches, and the North-Eastern Railway, that spent Rs 1.49 crore to convert 217 coaches. The Southern Railways created the maximum number of coaches, 573, followed by Northern and Central at 540 and 482 respectively.

Many rail zones did not have enough coaches for conversion

The RTI reply said that the railway ministry issued a letter on March 31 to general managers of all zonal railway offices. The letter was prepared following multiple meetings of the board on March 25, 30 and 31. As per the letter, detailed instructions for conversion of WGSCN, or non-AC, coaches into isolation facilities were issued with instruction that only coaches with over 15 years of life would be taken up for conversion.

“Many zones have conveyed that they may not have sufficient number of WGSCN coaches (non-AC) of more than 15 years vintage available with them for conversion. It has therefore decided that all zones may also convert hybrid WGSCN, GS (general seating) coaches to make up the total number of coaches to be converted into isolation facilities,” the ministry said. It took up converting Indian style toilets into a bathroom. It said the first cabin near the bathroom should be provided with two hospital curtains transversely in the aisle so that entry and exit to the entire cabin can be screened. Instructions were also issued to provide mosquito nets and other items in these coaches.

All zonal managers were instructed to expedite the conversion of coaches. “As per their requisition, 813 coaches are provided to the state governments as on September 12. Subject to their residual life, these coaches shall be restored to passenger services when their requirement to serve as isolation centres is fulfilled,” said a recent Parliament reply.