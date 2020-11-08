STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Work from home professionals make it work

Raunak Kapoor, 30, has always loved his work as a software engineer at one of the country’s largest IT companies, where he begun his career at six years ago.

Published: 08th November 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

laptop, registration

For representational purposes

Raunak Kapoor, 30, has always loved his work as a software engineer at one of the country’s largest IT companies, where he begun his career at six years ago. What he didn’t love was the commute. “I used to live in West Delhi and then later moved to Gurugram a couple of years ago, making my commute to work in Noida all the longer.

Before the pandemic and lockdown, I had seriously considered looking for a job closer to home because just the commute would easily add three-four hours to my work day.” After work from home (WFH) became the norm during the lockdown, it gave Kapoor and others like him a much-needed reprieve from the hassle of long commutes, finding parking if coming by car and a host of other issues. But there was a concern that WFH would only be temporary.

So when the government announced earlier this week that the telecom department had removed registration requirements to carry out work beyond traditional office complexes in tech and IT businesses – something the industry has been requesting for quite a while now – it was a move welcomed across the board.

Atul Rai, Co-Founder and CEO, Staqu, awarded this year’s Startup India award by the Government of India (DPIIT) in the homeland security domain, says,

“We have been 100 percent WFH since March 14, and as has been noted by several of our other industry peers as well, WFH has increased our overall productivity five-fold as people prefer keeping things flexible, which means they are free to choose a time when to spend time with family and when to work on of f ice assignments.” With the explosion of video-calling apps and professional tools available on all platforms and increasing data speeds, WFH has never been easier for employers as well as employees.

Pulkit Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Khabri, a popular digital audio platform says his company has seen a 30 percent increase in productivity and an overall improvement of efficiency on all fronts since they adopted WFH. “We have adopted multiple tools to ensure real-time collaboration and flow of information, which ensured seamless communication and enhanced our productivity. As our employees are saving on travel time and are able to devote those extra hours towards their family and personal well-being, the downtime helps them to be more productive in working hours.

We also gave up our Co-Working space and will only continue with WFH in the future.” WFH has also enabled employees who had to change cities for work to now have the chance to return home. As Rai points out, “Most of the employees in the IT sector are not from metros; they might be living in NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, etc, for work but they still find themselves connected to their respective towns or villages. This new working style has removed the barrier where people were struggling in between their ambitions and social lives as anyone can work from any place."

Kapoor said that while it was difficult to initially properly balance work and home life in the sense of carving out what would be office hours and when he could concentrate on family and household chores, he’s now become accustomed (“you could say spoiled”) to this new system. And while it may be a paradigm shift for the Indian business ecosystem, people’s reaction and their professional output seems to ensure it’s going to work out, literally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT professionals Work From Home
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp