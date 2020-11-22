STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayurvedic doctors now allowed to do surgeries

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) in its gazette notification allowed Ayurvedic PG passouts to receive formal training for such procedures.

ayurveda, ayurvedic medicines

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  In a move that is set to trigger sharp reactions from practitioners of modern medicine, post graduate degree holders of Ayurveda have now been allowed to perform a variety of procedures including general surgery, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental procedures and surgeries.

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) in its gazette notification allowed Ayurvedic PG passouts to receive formal training for such procedures. The development indicates the growing emphasis on traditional medicine under the Narendra Modi government.

The training modules for surgical procedures will be added to the curriculum of Ayurvedic studies, as per a new gazette notification. The development has come after the CCIM amended Indian Medicine Central Council (PG Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, to include the regulation to allow the PG students of Ayurveda for practising the general surgery.

“The CCIM, with the previous sanction of the Central Government, hereby makes the following regulations further to amend the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016,” said the gazette notification.

The Act has been renamed Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Amendment Regulations, 2020. It added that the students will be trained in two streams of surgery and would be awarded titles of MS (Ayurveda) shalya tantra general surgery and MS (Ayurveda) shalakya tantra (disease of eye, ear, nose, throat, head and orodentistry).

